At a reception the other evening, I ran into a fellow I haven’t seen in a while, and the discussion turned to some changes he and his wife had made in their nutrition routines. They’d both lost weight, and he said he feels great. I was almost sold right then; my dropping a few pounds would be a positive move, and the idea that I could wake up in the morning without creaks and groans seems like a dream. But when he said he eats a ribeye steak every day, I was ready to sign up.

I always envied our dogs, mostly because they didn’t have to think about what to eat. Every day they got a bowl full of kibble; it was what they ate, and they ate it every day without complaint.

Well, mostly without complaint. They were always willing to eat virtually anything. I once tried to discourage Lila from trying to peel from the asphalt a desiccated bit of ancient roadkill that had dried in the sun until it became squirrel jerky – and that’s not even the most disgusting thing. Lila was food driven; always on the lookout for something to eat. Pixie had a more pragmatic view; she considered food little more than a source of energy. She’d nose through her bowl of multicolored kibble bits and segregate all of one particular color in a small pile beside the bowl. She’d eat some from the bowl but would leave the discard pile. I never tried the kibble myself, but I’m pretty sure all the bits taste the same.

There’s no doubt that my buddy’s all-protein diet would go a long way to solving the eternal question of what to eat. For most people, it’s a constant vexation. What’s in the refrigerator? Is this chicken still OK? No, you smell it. I’d rather toss it out than smell it if it’s bad…

There’s always the option of going out, but it seems the possibilities are limited unless you’re interested in Mexican food. Or chicken fingers. Or barbecue.

The all-protein diet likely isn’t a good fit for me, because it also means no sugar, no cookies, no potatoes, no bread, no cake, no Key Lime pie, no crème brûlée, no tiramisu, no chips and salsa …

A couple of weeks ago, I smoked two large slabs of salmon – one for us, one for some friends. We ate salmon for several days, and I loved every iteration of it. Whenever I have a nice piece of salmon in front of me, I’m bound to remark that I could eat salmon every day, and I probably mean it when I say it. In truth, four days might be the limit – another reason that I wouldn’t be a good candidate for the all-meat all-the-time diet.

I think I may well have the same mindset as our late, great Lila. I don’t need much encouragement to eat, and being hungry has little to do with it. I have stopped at a hot dog cart and ordered one with extra mustard because it’s there. I’ve watched many half-baked movies because of the theatre popcorn. If we make it to the peanut festival, I’ll have a couple of corn dogs and then visit two or three other vendors for other delicacies because I won’t have a chance to do it again for another year.

In the last decade, I discovered that cooking is a good source of relaxation, particularly in the late spring and summer. I’ll get in the kitchen, find a baseball game to listen to and get busy preparing a meal. Bettye will tell people I don’t know enough about what I’m doing to be intimidated by a complicated recipe, and I suppose that’s true. My repertoire was once limited to chili, tacos, and anything I could overcook on my Weber grill. If I felt bold, I might try a Chef Boyardee pizza mix. I got through college eating whatever I could cook in a big casserole dish, usually involving noodles, canned chicken, mushroom soup, and a lot of shredded cheese.

These days, I’m more adventurous. Recently I seared some sea scallops and served them with asparagus and carrot strips sautéed in butter with sliced shallot, capers, chopped olives, and garlic alongside a wild rice mix. The whole ordeal took about a half hour, and the dish was so fine I’m thinking of fixing it again in a day or two.

As I cleaned my plate, I told Bettye I could eat those scallops and veggies every day.

But that’s probably not true, because even though I could be eating a daily ribeye, I keep thinking about that Chef Boyardee pizza.