Don’t know what’s a’happenin’ behind your home’s closed doors, but inside the House of Adams, withdrawal symptoms are running amok.

Much woe.

Because?

Because there ain’t no newspapers in the driveway EVERY morning.

Newspapers were delivered to the HoA since Douglas Couch made sure we had a Dothan Eagle every afternoon, until it became a morning edition.

Seems like the flip to mornings might’ve happened about the same time WTVY changed channels from 9 to 4.

Without knowing what to call it, newspapers were one of the first recyclables at our place.

For years here, newspapers have pulled extra duties; we put ’em under ice cream freezers, paint buckets, ice-covered washtubs of oysters before/during shucking and used ’em to wrap fish heads/guts.

For the record, in recent years, spread-out newspapers have routinely been used under oyster shuckings, squirrel skinnings, pea shellings and fish scalings in the HoA’s Big Moroccan Theater to keep from missing an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” and/or wrestlin’.

If times eventually end the printed newspaper trade, what’ll folks use lining bird cages, washing windows, wrapping last-minute Christmas/birthday presents with colorful comics, making paper ladders/emergency funnels, building scrapbooks, serving as packing material and/or inexpensive garden mulch and scarecrow stuffings?

Where’ll corn husks go?

How’ll we know when the Braves play when all our electronic devices drop dead?

How’ll we impress young’uns by showing them the difference between tearing paper with and against the grain?

What’ll we use for kindling in fireplaces and grills, and the key ingredient in Papier Mache Cub Scout projects?

And what’ll, pray tell, we individually wrap green, fall tomatoes in, before placing ’em in darkened places to have ripe Slocomb/Mount Pleasant beauties on Thanksgiving?

Hmmm.

Publick Occurrences, the first U.S. newspaper, was published in September 1690.

Wonder what/when the last one will be?

On July 29, 1786, the first newspaper, Pitts Gazette, was published west of the Alleghenies, opening communication lines.

On July 29, 1836, the first English language newspaper was published in Hawaii.

Through all types of modern communication fads, newspapers have kept plugging along, fending off competition from every direction.

On this date in 1914, the first transcontinental telephone connected New York City and San Francisco, with a trunk line to Jekyll Island, Georgia.

The first transcontinental airmail flight connecting New York and the “City by the Bay,” where Tony Bennett (Aug. 23, 1926—July 21, 2023) left his heart (August 1962), happened July 29, 1920.

On July 30, 1872, Malon Loomis patented wireless telegraphy.

Hmmm.

Newspapers covered news of all sorts on July 29, like Rene Pottier’s 1906 Tour de France win and reported that Adolph Hitler became leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party July 29, 1921, and in 1965, announced that U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare bill, which went into effect in 1966.

Bruce Jenner made newspaper headlines when he scored a world record 8,618 points winning decathlon gold at the Montreal Olympics on July 30, 1976; Bruce later became Caitlyn J. and was spayed.

On July 30, 1982, Atlanta’s Braves fired Chief Noc-A-Homa, “to make room for more seats.”

That ain’t how Noc tells it!

Finally, on July 31, 1982, Chet Huntley retired from NBC, ending the “Huntley-Brinkley Report’ with two words: “Goodnight, David.”

It was in all the papers …