What makes a person who they are? It’s a question I’ve been pondering for quite some time. Why does one person look forward to fall with great anticipation because college football will fill each weekend? Why do others lack the slightest interest in the game?

My mother swore up and down that she didn’t like Chinese food, which she described as “weird.” I never knew her to get anywhere near it. I suspect she never tried it. However, after having visited my sister and her family while they were stationed in Japan, Mother returned with a love for the Japanese dish yakisoba, which to me is indistinguishable from many Chinese dishes. Despite this, she carried her disdain for Chinese food to the grave.

However, that sort of thing is superficial. What interests me are not one’s likes and dislikes, but something deeper. Where does one obtain their values? What determines a person’s North Star?

Last week, I got a glimpse of what helped shape a couple of fellows I admire – Chester Johnson and Shack Thompson.

I’ve known Chester since he was a teenager. We met when he and some friends came to see me at the office to tell me about a musical group they’d put together. Chester was the youngest of the bunch, and the most reserved compared to his buddies, who were exuberant about their endeavor.

I’d learned early on in the news business to treat such over-the-transom episodes with a healthy dose of skepticism, but these guys convinced me early on that they weren’t dilettantes. They sounded good and seemed to be taking their quest seriously, so I treated them accordingly. Soon I got a call from one of the guys inviting me to a venue in the Baptist Bottom for the group’s “showcase,” in which they’d be performing for some music industry dignitaries, including the jazz performer Najee. I went that night with a photographer in tow, and when we left several hours later, I’d made a mental note to never doubt these guys again.

Chester grew up in the Baptist Bottom neighborhood, where his father was pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church. Shack grew up there as well, as his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Thompson Sr., owned and operated a café.

I met Shack through another friend, Charles McNair, a year or two ago, when the two of them were working on their class reunion. Shack and I had lunch together one day soon after and connected over shared interests in writing and local history, particularly the history of the Baptist Bottom neighborhood, which has always intrigued me.

A couple of months ago, Altha Newman, director of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, invited me to attend the organization’s Annual Meeting and Recognition Awards Banquet.

“Shack Thompson will be presented with a lifetime achievement award,” Altha said. “Rochester Johnson Jr. will be introducing him.”

I had no intention of missing that, and on the appointed day, Bettye and I made our way to the center to take part in the festivities.

We went to see my friends, and to celebrate Shack’s honor. But what we got was much richer and entirely unexpected.

Shack and Chester had both spent their formative years in programs in the center, then the Hawk-Houston Boys Club under the leadership of Bob James. And both men, in their remarks, asserted that their experiences with the organization “saved” them from following a less productive path.

That was no accident. During the presentations, we heard a little about the origin of the organization and its founder, Alveta Hawk, who with her husband, Marion G. Hawk, were pillars of the community in the Baptist Bottom neighborhood. Mrs. Hawk was troubled by some goings-on in the neighborhood, and one day asked her husband to walk down to the corner and take a look around. When he returned, she asked him what he saw. He reported that there was nothing out of the ordinary, just some kids shooting dice.

“That’s the problem,” she might have said. “Those children need a place where they can be productive.”

That led to the creation of the Hawk-Houston center, now in its 59th year. As the program unfolded, I looked around the room to see not only children and youth who spend their time at the center, but members of their families along with adult alumni of the center, and community supporters.

As names were called out for recognition, young people shyly made their way to the front to receive awards, and were greeted warmly by staff and board members. These were literally moments that will never be forgotten. Young lives were being shaped with values that will serve them well. Well-seasoned lives, such as mine, were shaped as well in witness to the beauty of the moment.

What makes a person who they are? Surely parents, church, school, and family do. But it would be a mistake to underestimate the positive impact of a place where youngsters are welcomed, nurtured, and provided a safe environment to grow.