2022 is a big election year as Alabama chooses Shelby’s successor

First on most lists is Katie Boyd Britt. She served as Shelby’s chief of staff and is now the CEO of the Business Council of Alabama. She is only 39 years old and she would have the potential to be a power in Washington. Shelby likes her.

Someone who will probably be in the race and will be one of the early frontrunners is Secretary of State John Merrill. He has served his two four-year terms as secretary of state and is precluded from running for another term in that office. Therefore, he has to go somewhere. He is the best retail politician in the state and is the only statewide official with a real grassroots organization. Merrill will be a player and has the acumen and diligence to be an effective senator.

Congressman Robert Aderholt would be the logical favorite to take Shelby’s seat. However, with 24 years seniority in the House, Congressman Aderholt is making the right decision for himself and our state by remaining in his House seat.

PSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh would be an excellent person to succeed Shelby. She is popular and still young, but she will probably not be in the race.

Former Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard has already announced that she will enter the race for Shelby’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022. She is from Montgomery and has come to the table with $5 million.