2022 primaries are six months away

Believe it or not, we are six months away from the 2022 elections. All statewide offices will be decided in the May 24, 2022 Republican Primary. Winning the Republican Primary is tantamount to election in the Heart of Dixie. Therefore, garnering the endorsement of the most conservative group in the state is vitally important towards election.

That group is the Alabama Farmers Federation or commonly known as Alfa. The Farm PAC Alfa endorsement is the gold standard for conservatism, and it is the ticket to election in Alabama.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is governed by county federation leaders in each of the state’s 67 counties, and the word “leaders” should be emphasized. The leaders of each county federation are respected men who have been born and raised in their community. Many have owned farmland for generations, are respected agribusinessmen, deacons in their churches, and board members of their local banks. In other words, they are centers of influence, and their words and recommendations extend well beyond their agricultural base. To win the Alfa endorsement statewide, candidates have to go see each of the county federation members in all 67 counties.