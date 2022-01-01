2022 – The Year of Spontaneity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I go to the same places. If it were up to me, I’d go to Florence every year. I do the same things. I find comfort in the routine. Were anyone foolish enough to want to kidnap me, I wouldn’t be hard to find.

But recognizing myself as one who finds comfort in routine is an uncomfortable epiphany, especially when, on Christmas evening with friends, I found myself discussing Wheel of Fortune, likely because I watch it almost every night.

I lay the blame for this rigidity squarely at the paws of two beloved dogs, who must’ve learned their to-the-minute precision in Puppy School 101.

I remember watching a movie called “The Fly” years ago, and one scene stands out to me, although the rest of the movie is a blur. The weirdo Jeff Goldblum character opens his closet, and inside we see several identical blue shirts, khaki pants, and plain shoes. I wonder now how much that influenced my practice of buying several identical pants and shirts at a time.

I’ve never been one to set resolutions for the New Year, but I think I will try to make an effort to be more aware of my tendency to stay in my familiar rut.