2022 will be a big year for Alabama politics

John McMillan can run for a second term as state treasurer. However, he will be over 80 years old. He has had an illustrious career in state politics. First, as a state representative from Baldwin County, then as head of the Forestry Association, the state conservation director, then two terms as state agriculture commissioner, before being elected as state treasurer.

Speaking of agriculture commissioner, Rick Pate is doing a very good job in his first term and should have very little trouble being elected to a second term in 2022. This post is the most prominent and important office in the constitutional ranks besides governor. It oversees a large department with numerous duties. Agriculture is still Alabama’s No. 1 economic industry.

Secretary of State John Merrill is precluded from running for a third term. Merrill is the best retail politician in the state and has by far the best grassroots organization of any political figure. Merrill will probably join the fray of candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Richard Shelby. If he has to drop back, he could move to either state treasurer or lieutenant governor.