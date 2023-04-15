My hair had already gone gray before I ever made it to New York City. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. My context was, more or less, mafia movies, stories from my brother-in-law, and an extensive knowledge of the city’s music scene through the years. I wanted to go to CBGBs, Max’s Kansas City, The Bitter End, the Bowery, the Brill Building, Village Vanguard, Birdland, the Iridium and more. Unfortunately, many of those places are no longer around. Still, there are some musical artists that, to me, are synonymous with New York City, even if it’s just in my head.

One of the first people who come to mind for me is a Grammy-winning singer, composer, and pianist from England, Joe Jackson. He came along on a wave of new edgy performers in the late ‘70s with a record called “Look Sharp!” that had a hit of sorts with the song, “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” I liked his sound then; it was fresh for the time, a sort of counterpoint to the burgeoning disco era. But it was just the tip of Jackson’s creative iceberg. A few albums in, he shifted gears and put out a record of swing music, “Jumping Jive.” It’s been a favorite of mine for many, many years, as has a later offering, “Body and Soul,” which further showcases his evolution as a composer.

But it was 1982’s “Night and Day” that cemented him in my mind as an icon of New York. It was after the dawn of MTV, when a music video catapulted many artists into fame they might never have realized. Jackson’s “Steppin’ Out” and “Breaking Us in Two” made him accessible to legions of listeners who might never have encountered his music otherwise.

Still, all these years later, I find many people in my orbit aren’t familiar with him.

On a recent trip to New York, I was bumbling around in the gift shop of the New York Public Library on 5th Avenue. Bettye had gone out into the corridors to wait on me because it was too warm in the shop, and I was trying to decide whether to buy a ceramic replica of the iconic Anthora coffee cup, the blue “We are happy to serve you” container once ubiquitous on the streets of the city. I sensed a figure looming nearby and turned to see a tall, thin man in a conservative gray overcoat and sensible shoes pawing through a stack of books next to me. Something about his pale complexion and slicked-back white hair was familiar. Good grief, he looked like he could be Joe Jackson’s much-taller dad.

I stepped away and pulled out my phone for a quick Google search. “How tall is Joe Jackson, the musician?” I typed in surreptitiously. “Joe Jackson the English musician is six-foot, three-inches tall.”

I glanced over at the fellow again; he was taller than I am at 6-2. Holy cow. Joe Jackson, I thought about my friends with whom I discovered “Look Sharp!,” and thought about how Joe Jackson’s music has been a constant throughout my life. I thought about what I should say, whether I should call him Joe or Mr. Jackson, and whether I was being ridiculous. After all, he didn’t look like a rock star. I think he might have been wearing Hushpuppies. In the end, I figured celebrities in public just want to be left alone in anonymity, so I said nothing. Well, almost nothing – I did say “Pardon me” when he was moving past me to another table of merchandise.

I put my ceramic cup down and started to leave, but Joe Jackson was leaving, too, and I didn’t want to seem stalkery. I waited a minute or two and went to find Bettye.

“Guess who I just saw,” I reported excitedly. “Joe Jackson!”

“I don’t know who that is,” she said.

“Oh, you know,” I continued, and started singing – badly — “Is she really goin’ out with him?”

She gave me a blank look. Oh, well.

The following evening, we had tickets to see Rickie Lee Jones at Birdland, the storied jazz club on 44th Street. Years ago, she recorded a Steely Dan song, “Show Biz Kids,” and Joe Jackson played the piano on the recording. When we settled into our seats, I half expected Joe to wander out, flip up the tails of his tuxedo and take a seat at the Steinway. But that didn’t happen. However, we did have a long conversation with two guys next to us, Andreas and Joe, who were intense Rickie Lee Jones fans. Next-table Joe seemed more well-versed in her career, so I said to him, “I saw Joe Jackson in the library yesterday; maybe he’ll come out and play ‘Show Biz Kids’ with Rickie tonight.”

Next-table Joe gave me a blank look. “Who?” he asked.

“Oh, you know,” I said, and started singing – badly, again — “Is she really goin’ out with him?”

Crickets. Andreas laughed; Bettye shook her head.

Oh, well.

Hear some of Joe Jackson’s music here.