A business ethic based on human dignity

In all of my classes, I begin our studies with the concept of human dignity. While most of us do not think that, nor do we even consider whether, the German philosopher Emanual Kant, who was born in Konigsberg, Germany, in 1724 and who spent his entire life within 26 kilometers of Konigsberg until his death in 1804, has any relevance to our lives today, I try to apprise my students that we should be closely linked with Kant. His Kantian Ethics, which is predicated on morals, principles-based theory of morality, and moral decision-making, had a great influence on John Locke, who in turn had a great influence on the founders of our nation. Locke’s theory of human dignity is deeply embedded in the founders’ concept of natural rights, which was articulated by the Roman statesman, lawyer, and renowned orator Cicero, and which concept is clearly expressed in our Declaration of Independence where Jefferson wrote that we are all “endowed by [our] Creator with certain unalienable Rights . . . “ Those rights are embedded in Kant’s perspective that human beings are different from other species, that we have the power of reason and logic, that we do not operate on genetic instinct like other animals, and that we have the power of rational thought and free will. Accordingly, Kant believed that we are endowed with human dignity. As part of that dignity, we have natural rights that are given to us by God, not government.
Implementing that belief Kant is known for his “moral imperative” which has three dimensions: (1) When you make a moral decision, always ask what kind of world would be produced if everyone made the same decision that you are about to make; (2) Always treat people as ends in and of themselves and not as means to accomplish ends; (3) Always think of yourself as both a community member who is governed and a community member who is doing the governing. These three dimensions of Kant’s Moral Imperative are good paradigms for both business and other leaders. By using them, you treat people with dignity.
So, what does that have to do with business ethics? It has everything to do with business ethics and whether business managers and leaders are going to be ethical and moral business leaders, moral role models, and moral agents. While there may be subtle differences, most writers use the terms ethics and morals interchangeably and, therefore, I use the term moral because I think that it signifies a deeper connection with our souls than the word ethics.
I am writing this article in the hope that it will give our business, government, and other leaders a lens through which they can examine their styles of leadership and themselves.
When my two youngest boys were growing up, I told them that, whenever they dealt with someone, they should leave that person with that person’s sense of dignity. I learned that as a young lawyer when dealing with opposing witnesses in trials. I knew that some were lying, but I learned not to call a witness a liar in closing arguments because there could be some people on a jury who liked that witness. So, I adopted a cross-examination strategy to bring out facts that would allow a jury to conclude that a witness was a liar which eliminated my need to call that to the attention of a jury by calling that witness a liar. That witness, by responding to my questions, could voluntarily give up his or her dignity, but that would be their choice and it would give the jury a chance to draw the correct inference.
The same is true in business. A moral leader should always treat his or her people with dignity. In my Ethical Management and Leadership course, my students’ text focuses on instrumental theories of leadership, but the way that I teach the course, we talk about the moral dimensions of those instrumental theories of leadership. Forming the initial moral paradigm to their thinking and assessment of leadership is the discussion with which we begin the course: human dignity. Psychologists use the term “framing” to connote how one can “frame” another person’s thinking and problem solving by using certain language. By discussing Emanual Kant and human dignity at the beginning of all of my courses, I sincerely hope that the future managers and leaders who leave my classes will have their life view framed by an understanding of the concept of human dignity and the need for them, as moral leaders, to treat people with dignity in both their professional and personal lives.
Dr. Orrin K. “Skip” Ames III, J.D., LL.M., is director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation at Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business and teaches management, law, ethics and human resources.