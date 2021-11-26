A business ethic based on human dignity

In all of my classes, I begin our studies with the concept of human dignity. While most of us do not think that, nor do we even consider whether, the German philosopher Emanual Kant, who was born in Konigsberg, Germany, in 1724 and who spent his entire life within 26 kilometers of Konigsberg until his death in 1804, has any relevance to our lives today, I try to apprise my students that we should be closely linked with Kant. His Kantian Ethics, which is predicated on morals, principles-based theory of morality, and moral decision-making, had a great influence on John Locke, who in turn had a great influence on the founders of our nation. Locke’s theory of human dignity is deeply embedded in the founders’ concept of natural rights, which was articulated by the Roman statesman, lawyer, and renowned orator Cicero, and which concept is clearly expressed in our Declaration of Independence where Jefferson wrote that we are all “endowed by [our] Creator with certain unalienable Rights . . . “ Those rights are embedded in Kant’s perspective that human beings are different from other species, that we have the power of reason and logic, that we do not operate on genetic instinct like other animals, and that we have the power of rational thought and free will. Accordingly, Kant believed that we are endowed with human dignity. As part of that dignity, we have natural rights that are given to us by God, not government.