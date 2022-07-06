A Challenge to the DHS Class of 1973 and Beyond

Fifty years ago, at Dothan High School it literally felt like “Together we fall, divided we stand!” We all realized there were walls between us. The walls were specific, numerous, and included such things as race, gender, religion, politics, and ideologies. Fifty years is a long time to maintain so many walls.

The planning committee’s idea for the DHS 1972 Class Reunion was to build small bridges instead of more walls. For 18 months, the planning committee hoped that what was said in the movie “Field of Dreams” was actually true: “If you build it, they will come!”

And come they did. On Friday, June 10, 2022, we had over 190 nervously excited classmates sharing the beautifully decorated ballroom at Bella’s downtown for a long-awaited meet-and-great that was historic in many ways and for many reasons. On Saturday, June 11, we had over 200 at the welcoming ballroom at Highland Oaks Golf Club. Classmates we had not seen in decades happily stood before us in the same space as we all marveled at how much we had in common rather than focus on our differences. We were now close enough to see the eyes of all the Tigers that filled the room. We smiled, laughed, and hugged each other tight and let our body language serve as unspoken words of longing. For many of us, these hugs allowed us to cross bridges we had not crossed before and release our unbridled passion for freedom. We were all very proud of the history of being the first class to graduate after three full years of integration. It felt good to finally get to know each other on our own terms. There were no dark clouds hanging over our heads and no longer any walls to separate us. The affection we felt and generated was both healing and authentic.

The committees’ one criterion for attending our 50th class reunion was very simple: “If you started high school with us somewhere along the way, you were invited to come and celebrate with us, period!” We consciously strived for “inclusivity” rather than “exclusivity.”

Our committee envisioned and created a unifying logo for our 50th class reunion that said, “All for one together.” Our logo equally displayed the colors and welcomed students from Dothan High, Carver High, and Houston Academy – all Houston County schools. Next, we felt that monthly letters from a cross-section of classmates would help galvanize our efforts and get “buy-in” from our student body. Different classmates volunteered to submit letters regarding their memories and experiences of our high school years together. Both the new class logo and the monthly letters were big hits and proved vital in bringing our class together in record numbers. We felt that constant outreach and communication through social media platforms, email, phone calls, texts, snail mail, and face-to-face interactions were key things in creating a successful reunion.

The planning committee worked hard for those 18 months to generate and maintain a “Lost Classmates” list that we sent out monthly so that others could help us locate and invite everyone associated with our class. We also maintained a list of “Deceased Classmates” so that we could honor and remember them in our Special Memorial for our program. The planning committee opted for an energetic live band rather than a DJ to help us relive the diversity in the soundtracks of our lives. For us, music has always been the one thing that could bring us together quickly. We danced together and partied together like there was no tomorrow and no yesterday. We added such FUN things as award certificates, a free raffle, gag gifts, food, and a cash bar to help over deliver on our promise to bring people together for a historic weekend. It all worked and we set a new standard for class reunions in Dothan and elsewhere. The end seemed to justify the means as we all sang the words to our alma mater, “Hail to thee, old Dothan High School” together and in unison as if to make up for the times we were not in unison. This was one class reunion that defied the odds and set a new standard going forward for class reunions everywhere that is going to be hard to beat. Good luck!

James L. “Shack” Thompson, Jr. is a former high school and college teacher, a retired federal agent, and a current actor and filmmaker living in the Philadelphia area. Shack served as co-chairman of the 1972 50th class reunion along with classmate Charles McNair. He also served as co-Master of Ceremonies with classmate Dan Ponder.