A Christmas in Nairobi

Christmas is a time for memories—to recall old ones but also to make a few new. Most of the ones we remember are wonderful. Some are sad. But the memory I especially recall to mind this Christmas falls into the former category.

Ten years ago, my family spent our second Christmas in the East African country of Kenya.

Christmas in Kenya can be pretty comical. As a country basically split in half by the Equator, the seasons don’t dramatically change. Sometimes it rains a lot, and it might be cold in the evenings if you live at high elevation. But the colder weather is mostly during the American summer months.

However, this does not stop Kenyans from ringing in the season. Shopping malls are decked out with holly and red and green Christmas lights. Santa is there, of course. While somewhat thinner and of a darker complexion than his American or European counterparts, St. Nick still wears a red suit, a white beard, and a jolly demeanor. Per-haps the funniest part of a Kenyan Christmas are the live Christmas trees for sale. Pic-ture the scrawny tree from Charlie Brown’s Christmas, and you’ll understand.

My story takes place in Nairobi, the capitol of Kenya. It was 1 a.m. Christmas morning, 10 years ago. My wife, Jennie, and I were still up. As it was a chilly evening, I was re-clined in front of the living room fireplace surrounded by my books, a glass of wine, and the peace and stillness of the night. My feet were propped up on the coffee table, and I wiggled my toes in my favorite pair of socks while pontificating to Jennie about some obtuse and unimportant verity of life.

Jennie, on the other hand, was busy. She was hand-sewing cowgirl outfits for my two oldest girls’ favorite dolls. The doll outfits matched the girls’ own cowgirl suits wrapped underneath our little Kenyan Christmas tree.

Jennie had to hand-sew the doll dresses, because our voltage converter blew a fuse earlier that day, turning her sewing machine into a big paper weight. And I could not, for the life of me, find the right fuse replacement in the few remaining stores open on Christmas Eve.

Without the converter, the work had to be done by hand... a very time-consuming task, considering there were eight other children’s presents to wrap and a Christmas dinner to prepare.

While I pontificated to the mosquitoes buzzing around my head, Jennie quietly nodded and continued to sew away.

When I finally stopped blathering and actually paid attention to what was going on, I was touched by what I saw. Sitting across from me was my wife of 15 years at the time— and mother of 10 children. Owner of a business. Manager of a large, productive household. Educator and hostess to at least 100 social gatherings in her home every year.

This was a very busy woman... but busy about the right things. It hit me at that moment that almost everything my wife did, she did under her own direction, initiative, and au-thority. But everything she did, she did for others, or with others in mind, illustrating that true authority and power is never divorced from service to those under that authority.

But what made my memory was the fact that this very busy woman still took the time to do something that seemed so trivial and unimportant. Did the girls really need their dolls to have matching cowgirl dresses? Of course not. But their Mama was once a little girl herself, with an imagination and big dreams. So, Mama went the extra mile for two of her own little girls.

Much of life is lived in a “corporate setting” at the expense of the individual. But even with 10 children and a lot of responsibility, my wife took the time to bless the individual souls of our girls.

This is the stuff that changes nations.

Take all the politicians in high office, take all the power-suits and corporate ladder-climbers, take all the activists and “allies,” and I will show you one woman who will have a greater impact on the future of men and nations by what she does at 1am on Christmas morning when no one is looking— except perhaps a high maintenance husband who usually misses these things.

So, my wife gave me a beautiful memory on Christmas and reminded me of how blessed I am to have her—and also how little I deserve her. She also taught me an im-portant lesson: real power is not found in a boardroom, but in the living room. Not at a desk, but in a kitchen. Not in a palace, but in a manger.

Merry Christmas.