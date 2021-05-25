A couple more George Wallace stories

I will share another story that I remember well with you.

Since I was Gov. Wallace’s representative, he had made me a floor leader. As I mentioned earlier, he had known me since I was 12 years old and a page in the Legislature during his first term as governor. My relationship gave me access to him, so one fall day I ambled down to the governor’s office. I walked into the office and the secretary whisked me back to his office pretty quickly. They said he would love to visit with me as he was not having a good day with his health and would like to reminisce with me about his younger days and first term. It would cheer him up.

Well, he seemed to be in good spirits when I went in, and he had his ever-present cigar in the corner of his mouth. Wallace’s health had deteriorated badly from the effects of the bullet wounds he had endured, and his hearing was really bad because he had been assigned to work around airplanes during World War II. My mission that day was to get $10,000 out of his discretionary fund for the Pike Pioneer Museum in my district. He controlled all of the extra pork money we appropriated, so we had to see the governor for our pet project money. I knew we had put money into the tourism budget for projects like my museum. After listening to his story about politics and earlier days, I got down to business.