A crisis in national character: What are we becoming?

Much is being written in the areas of law and ethics on the “character” of corporations, their corporate cultures, whether the corporation is a moral agent, etc. These writings focus on Aristotle and Virtue Ethics, Immanual Kant and Kantian Ethics, externally imposed Corporate Compliance and Ethics Programs mandated for public corporations by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and external evaluations by courts when following the United States Sentencing Commission’s guidelines for the sentencing of organizations.

However, very little attention, if any, is paid by academic writers to the cultural environments in which our corporations operate and function and the effects of those cultural environments on corporate character. Some recent writers are, however, acknowledging the deleterious effects of “wokeness” and how corporate leaders are bending at the altar of wokeness and modifying their corporate philosophies under the guise of “Corporate Social Responsibility” (CSR) which has been the mantra for corporations and management teaching in business schools for years. The umbrella of CSR has provided corporate leaders “cover” to change the course of their corporations from a focus on shareholders to a more broad social focus. While that is certainly acceptable if the focus is on the recognition of social and moral obligations (not legal) to the more broad communities to which corporations might have moral obligations, corporate leaders are using the cover of that umbrella to rationalize their turn to wokeness.