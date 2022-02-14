A deal to make Alabama poultry farmers stronger

As an Alabama poultry farmer, I closely follow the developments in our industry and I took notice last year when Wayne Farms, a company I partner with, and Sanderson Farms, announced plans to combine. I’ve heard some criticisms of the deal coming from places like Washington D.C. or New York City, criticizing our industry and arguing the deal shouldn’t be allowed because it would be “bad for growers.”
This type of criticism hits home, because I know from firsthand experience that raising chickens is one of the most rewarding forms of agriculture in our nation, and I take immense pride in what I do. The deal is being reviewed by regulators, and will be given a fair look, but to me it is important to share why I think it is good for farmers and for our community at large.
I chose to become a chicken farmer as a second career after retiring from service in the U.S. Army. Over the years, I have seen how the partnership model between poultry processors and farmers serves as an engine of development in Alabama.
This model is all about sharing risks and investing in the future. Here is how it works.
Like everything else, chicken is more expensive today in stores than it was a year ago, but most of the time it is fairly cheap (which is why it is so popular). On any given day, swings in the cost of feed inputs for livestock, things like soybeans and corn, could financially challenge a farmer. Changes in the end prices of chicken could too. As a chicken farmer, I don’t worry about that. Processors take these market risks for me – providing the feed and a baseline price for chicken – letting me focus on raising the flocks in the best way possible.
This model is an engine of innovation and investment at the local level. In my case, I get bonuses and financial support for house environmental upgrades like improved lighting, temperature monitoring and air quality technologies that make my birds more comfortable. As a poultry farmer, I also have access to low or no-interest loans, and cash payment incentives for investments in new technology or for building new houses on my farm.
Can you think of another industry that supports farmers like this, and helps them share in the cost of improving their business? I can’t. These are the types of investments that will help sustain family farms for the next generation.
The way I see it, if my partner Wayne Farms combines with Sanderson, creating a more competitive player in the industry, I can grow with it, and our community can too. If this deal can continue to create opportunities like the ones I’ve had, to bring innovation, investment, and economic development to our region – all while making sure Americans continue to have tasty chicken on their tables – then that is a net positive for all of us.
Gary Anderson, a retired US Army helicopter pilot, is a poultry farmer in Brundidge.