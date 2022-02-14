A deal to make Alabama poultry farmers stronger

As an Alabama poultry farmer, I closely follow the developments in our industry and I took notice last year when Wayne Farms, a company I partner with, and Sanderson Farms, announced plans to combine. I’ve heard some criticisms of the deal coming from places like Washington D.C. or New York City, criticizing our industry and arguing the deal shouldn’t be allowed because it would be “bad for growers.”

This type of criticism hits home, because I know from firsthand experience that raising chickens is one of the most rewarding forms of agriculture in our nation, and I take immense pride in what I do. The deal is being reviewed by regulators, and will be given a fair look, but to me it is important to share why I think it is good for farmers and for our community at large.

I chose to become a chicken farmer as a second career after retiring from service in the U.S. Army. Over the years, I have seen how the partnership model between poultry processors and farmers serves as an engine of development in Alabama.

This model is all about sharing risks and investing in the future. Here is how it works.