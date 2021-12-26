A female behind that rig's wheel

There I was, zipping down the road in my smokin’ hot Toyota SUV, or as Mable, my lovely bride, calls it, the Studmobile. I was pretty much dominating the traffic, switching lanes, catching all the lights and generally intimidating the sluggards who were trundling along at the speed limit.

In the midst of my glory, I glanced in the rear view mirror and saw a giant, and I mean giant, 18 wheeler gaining on me in the left lane. Shortly, this mechanical monster was passing me and I noticed a little sign on the door that said, You Have Just Been Passed by a Girl. Gadzooks! Could this possibly be true?

As luck would have it, the next light caught both of us and I was able to confirm the heresy on the side door. I wasn’t kidding about how big this tractor was, and I could only see the top of the driver’s head but unless midget truck drivers wear pink bows in their hair this was without doubt a female type person. The ego deflation was instantaneous and severe.

Other than football linemen I was under the impression that the last bastion of male superiority was embodied by the truck driver; the knight of the road, the bard of the CB radio. Yet I was being presented with evidence to the contrary.