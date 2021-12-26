A female behind that rig's wheel

There I was, zipping down the road in my smokin’ hot Toyota SUV, or as Mable, my lovely bride, calls it, the Studmobile. I was pretty much dominating the traffic, switching lanes, catching all the lights and generally intimidating the sluggards who were trundling along at the speed limit.
In the midst of my glory, I glanced in the rear view mirror and saw a giant, and I mean giant, 18 wheeler gaining on me in the left lane. Shortly, this mechanical monster was passing me and I noticed a little sign on the door that said, You Have Just Been Passed by a Girl. Gadzooks! Could this possibly be true?
As luck would have it, the next light caught both of us and I was able to confirm the heresy on the side door. I wasn’t kidding about how big this tractor was, and I could only see the top of the driver’s head but unless midget truck drivers wear pink bows in their hair this was without doubt a female type person. The ego deflation was instantaneous and severe.
Other than football linemen I was under the impression that the last bastion of male superiority was embodied by the truck driver; the knight of the road, the bard of the CB radio. Yet I was being presented with evidence to the contrary.
Among my friends and acquaintances nary a one calls the shots at their respective lodges. At some point, all of us realized our spouses were smarter, more organized and generally better CEOs than we were. As long as we stay in line and follow instructions, things seem to go along right smoothly. The occasional rebellion is promptly crushed and order restored.
Mable and I are pretty far along. We’re coming up on 50 years so my hope is that things will continue more or less as they are. My children and grandchildren may not be as lucky. With the advances in science…mostly by women…men may not even be needed to procreate any longer.
When I look at my utility to Mable it can be rapidly summed up. I take out the garbage, go get the mail, get things off the top shelf, change the light bulbs, make sure the pups are properly provisioned and on rare occasions remove a stray lizard to the back yard or trap a wayward squirrel from the fireplace.
As I think about this list it is quite apparent that Mable can do these herownself or hire somebody that will complete the chore and promptly leave. These facts do not bode well for those of us cursed with the Y chromosome. Yes, it appears the days of men are numbered and frankly I’m not sure that’s a bad thing.
There would be no stinky socks, autumn afternoons would be free of football, no clothes strewn around the house, no burned chicken on the grill and the general aroma around my recliner would be much more pleasant. All in all, pretty significant improvements.
Expect this column to improve dramatically once Mable begins to write it. And expect a massive increase in the average IQ of the Twelve Loyal Readers once the men drop out. Looks like the inexorable progress of civilization will continue unabated.