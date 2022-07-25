A few lessons on belts and pants

Sometimes I write this column to rant, sometimes to observe, sometimes simply to provide a weekly wrapper for your bluegills. Today, I take pen (keyboard) in hand to educate.

There’s an adage that goes something like this, “Deceit and treachery beat youth and enthusiasm.”

In other words, we old guys may be on the downside physically but, man, do we know the tricks. I am about to reveal two old guy tricks.

I do this not to expose old guy mystic secrets but to let you strapping young studs know you don’t have a chance when all is said and done.

Secret No. 1: A couple of months ago, the ladies in the office ganged up on me to point out the tops of my britches had rolled down over my belt. I observed in horror they were right. In keeping with today’s lack of quality the very top of my trousers had curled over to the point my belt was no longer visible. It seemed to me I had two possible solutions.

First, I could take the young stud approach and lose 20 pounds of suet that was causing the roll or, second, I could do the smart old guy thing and buy a much wider belt. Let’s see, diet and suffer for months or purchase $20 worth of cowhide. This is a remarkably easy call for an old guy.

I now have a belt that Broderick Crawford could wear in an old episode of The Highway Patrol TV series four inches wide and, guess what, the britches don’t roll down anymore.

Secret No. 2: For years I wore a waist size 32. Then Mable, herownself, came along with pot roast and fried okra and the 32 became 34 and the 34 continued to expand at the same rate as the universe, sort of a big bang for belly buttons.

Somewhere along in here, I discovered expando-britches. These have a sized waist but instead of a cast in concrete waistband, they have sections of elastic sewed into either side thus the expando part of expando-britches. Suddenly a 44-inch waist becomes a 45-inch waist and we are able to wear the same size as we did two years ago in spite of the big bang.

I offer the above as a warning to the stud muffins. You may whip us in the 40-yard dash and you may bench press more than we do but you will never eat more mashed potatoes or be as treacherous…at least until you become an old guy yourownself, an event which will happen much sooner than you believe possible.

Consider this column formal notification. Be afraid, be very afraid.

Onward.