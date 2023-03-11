My phone rang recently with a call from my friend Sharon. It should have been immediately apparent what news she had because of a conversation we’d had several months ago.

She’d called to tell me that Glois, a mutual friend who had been ill for quite some time, had passed away. “I don’t know any details on a service yet, but I knew you’d want to know and would want to let others know.”

Sharon was right. I sent texts to some other mutual friends.

“I was just thinking of her,” one friend said. “I had bought some asparagus, and was about to fix it like she taught me.”

Of course Glois had taught her to prepare asparagus. She was one of Glois’s “kids.”

Glois Speigner worked in the newsroom when I came to the Eagle in 1987. She was a tiny woman full of grace and charm, but she was no shrinking violet. She mothered us younger reporters even though she was just slightly older. She was inquisitive and fearless, and enjoyed few things more than she relished chasing a story.

“She was a great lady,” Terry Connor told me. He’d been her editor for years back in those days. “Old-time gumshoe reporter who could get a story, sometimes not in the simplest way, but she was not afraid to ask questions.”

I’m fairly certain she wasn’t afraid of anything, with the possible exception of riding in a car with me at the wheel. She kept the police scanner near her desk and would spring into action whenever some radio traffic suggested a story might be afoot.

One afternoon, the police were out in droves looking for a guy who had just robbed a place. I was a photographer at the time, and Glois hollered for me across the newsroom as she grabbed a radio and headed for the door.

The police had pursued the suspect into a large wooded area. I knew where it was and told Glois I’d drive.

She was not yet afraid to ride with me or in my car, a late-70s model Chevy Malibu that had seen better days. It was from a time when American cars had big engines and a lot of power, and we were headed to the scene at a greater speed than would be advisable along South Oates Street. As we crossed Carroll Street headed south, Glois looked to her right and saw a half-dozen police cars. “There they are!” she cried, and I immediately veered off the road into a dirt clearing and spun the steering wheel to the right as far as it would go. The big barge of a car slid in a slow drift until I was pointed back toward Carroll Street.

What I didn’t take into account was that Glois hadn’t put on her seat belt. I’d calculated the external physics, but not what would happen inside the car. Glois’s little 100-pound body levitated off the seat and seem to hang in the air like something from The Matrix until I gunned the motor to send us back toward the scene. When she returned to terra firma, she was virtually in my lap.

She gave me less grief about that than I expected, but she never rode with me again. And I can’t blame her.

But she didn’t hold grudges. Not too long afterward, Glois invited us to dinner at her home with her husband Don. As we prepared to sit, the evening news came on, and there was a story about a county commission meeting that had taken place earlier in the day.

As a video clip from the commission chamber showed on the screen, I offered up some commentary. “Oh, I was there,” I said. The camera panned the media table from behind, and I rattled off the names of people from other news outlets. But there was a man at the table I couldn’t identify.

“I don’t know who that balding fat guy is,” I said. Everyone gave me a blank look of confusion as I continued to watch the screen. Then the man in question turned so his face was visible for a moment.

“OH MY GOD THAT’S ME!” I shouted with astonishment. Everyone in the dining room absolutely lost it, and I’m not sure the dinner party recovered. It might have been the funniest incident of the year.

Glois eventually left the paper for new adventures, and years passed before I saw her again. She turned up at the newspaper office one day before COVID changed everything. We had a good visit. She was well into her illness, and dragging around an oxygen tank, but she was still the bright-eyed tiny spitfire who never met a stranger.

We cannot be sure what Heaven is like until such time as we see it for ourselves. But I have no doubt that if anything isn’t up to snuff, Glois, with grace and dignity, will set everyone straight.