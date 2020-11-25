A gaggle of old men

I will try to make it, but I have a date with the grill Thursday morning. I plan to smoke the Thanksgiving turkey, and I may be in the midst of turkey smoking prep, which is new territory for me. We have traditionally joined a large group of friends for the Thanksgiving meal unless we were traveling to see family; this year, several of us regulars are sticking close to home.

I’m sure it’s not the only gathering that’s been affected. Many folks won’t be getting together with friends and family this year because of the pandemic. Health officials have spent the last week urging caution and advising against large Thanksgiving celebrations. But many folks are going to proceed with tradition and hope for the best. Some will likely get sick. And some may die. A physician I know who has been diligently following the progress of the virus observed in a social media post that there may well be some folks who will see relatives at Thanksgiving and then wind up burying one of them before Christmas. That’ll get your attention.