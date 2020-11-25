A gaggle of old men

Every Thanksgiving morning for the last several years, a handful of my high school classmates have gathered for an early breakfast at Waffle House to catch up with each other. Onlookers might see a group of old men, but we still see ourselves as the guys who once roamed the halls of Dothan High School, and we tend to interact with each other as teenagers instead of the AARP demographic.
But when the phone rang the other night and displayed Charlie’s name and number, I was thinking like an old man — “Oh no, who’s dead?”
I touched the green icon and said his name, and Charlie opened the conversation wondering how I knew who was calling when he didn’t have my number stored. Then to the issue of the moment: “What are we going to do about Thanksgiving breakfast? I’ve got some ideas …”
I’m pleased Charlie was making calls and working out details. I hadn’t thought about it, and probably would not have until Thursday morning early, when I would likely have been driving toward Waffle House expecting those guys to be wandering in, ball caps covering thinning bedhead hair over sleepy eyes and unshaven faces.
Monday brought a volley of texts, and it appears a handful of us will gather outdoors at a pavilion at Westgate Park. It may be a bring-your-own-biscuit affair, or grits ‘n’ rolls — grit your teeth and roll your eyes and wish you had something to eat. Regardless, it would be good to see the classmates again.
I will try to make it, but I have a date with the grill Thursday morning. I plan to smoke the Thanksgiving turkey, and I may be in the midst of turkey smoking prep, which is new territory for me. We have traditionally joined a large group of friends for the Thanksgiving meal unless we were traveling to see family; this year, several of us regulars are sticking close to home.
I’m sure it’s not the only gathering that’s been affected. Many folks won’t be getting together with friends and family this year because of the pandemic. Health officials have spent the last week urging caution and advising against large Thanksgiving celebrations. But many folks are going to proceed with tradition and hope for the best. Some will likely get sick. And some may die. A physician I know who has been diligently following the progress of the virus observed in a social media post that there may well be some folks who will see relatives at Thanksgiving and then wind up burying one of them before Christmas. That’ll get your attention.
I got a letter to the editor this week from B.D. Flatt, whose elderly parents had contracted COVID. Her mother has been hospitalized more than a week, and she is quarantined herself after testing positive. Her father died of the illness on Sunday. In her letter, she lamented the cavalier attitude many folks have about wearing masks to help protect themselves and others. “What the hell is wrong with you people?” she asks. What, indeed.
I am thankful that, even in her hour of worry and raw grief, B.D. Flatt shared her shattering experience in an effort to make real the potential for tragedy that too many of us ignore. I’m thankful for open invitations that we can feel comfortable declining without hurting the feelings of those who invite us. I'm thankful that guys I met in childhood are still willing to share my company half a century later. I’m thankful for the hope that next year, people can all gather again without feeling that the nearness of family and friends is a potential mortal threat.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
