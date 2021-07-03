One day at work, I bragged on myself for doing something nice when no one was watching. I know that defeats the purpose of the charity, but I was mostly exaggerating, because I had a crowd that I needed to make laugh. I don’t even remember what benevolence made me boast.
“You’ve got a heart of gold,” my colleague taunted.
“Honestly, Dave,” I quipped, “a heart of gold takes too much work. I’m satisfied with a heart of bronze.”
Now, when he catches me being kind, my buddy murmurs, “Heart of bronze, Celestia.”
I read somewhere that often bronze medalists are the happiest among the winners. Gold medalists are ecstatic, of course, but also overcome that Fear of Losing has only momentarily been silenced. Silver medalists have Fear of Losing yelling loudly in their faces—most trying to smile through the heartbreak. Bronze medalists are thrilled their mamas can holler, “THAT’S MY BABY!!!” while pointing at the podium.
In Girl Scouts, we sang, “Make new friends, but keep the o-old, one is silver and the other’s gold.”
That’s true, but we bronze the baby shoes and the memorabilia we want to save forever. Bronze is less expensive than silver and gold—and less shiny—but it is stronger.
My mind meanders from Olympic medals
To Old Glory and the Star-Spangled Banner
To our bickering amongst ourselves, like acting ugly at Thanksgiving and showing the children how not to behave with the grownups needing a rousing trip to the woodshed
To a dissertation of my profound ponderances about race relations and Christianity and the USA.
(Just kidding.)
In the Good Book, we read where Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and James, his brother said, “Be doers of the word.”
A friend told me he wasn’t sure about God and all that, but he takes breakfast to his broken friend every Saturday morning.
I ran an errand for my friend to her mama’s house. “Would you like to come fall apart on my porch?” Grandma asked me.
“Will you help me put me back together?”
“Yep,” she smiled, as she patted the empty seat on the swing beside her.
I shared with the aforementioned Dave about something bothering me. Needing to fix the situation, he said, “What do you want me to do about it?”
“Nothing,” I sighed pitifully, “I just want you to be my friend.”
He bellowed the obvious, “I AM YOUR FRIEND!!! What do you want me to DO about the problem?!?!”
I visited once with a 99-year-old woman at her house and admired her flower gardens. She told me, “My mama always said to give away cuttings. The more you share them the better they bloom.”
My thoughts wander from summer bouquets of zinnia, Queen Anne’s lace, and black-eyed Susan
To casseroles and quilts and potlucks and salsa and other assortments that are better together, like sports teams and marching bands and families
And back to the Stars and Stripes
And to her people,
Whom I offer, from my sincere heart of bronze, my hopeful, “God bless America.”
Celeste King Conner chooses Abraham Lincoln on “Which Dead Person Would You Like Dinner With?” quizzes on Facebook. She wants to absorb his humor and his advice. She wants to converse about grief and laughter. Confess your historical date or your bronze heart to celestekconner@gmail.com.