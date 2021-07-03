A heart of bronze

To Old Glory and the Star-Spangled Banner

To our bickering amongst ourselves, like acting ugly at Thanksgiving and showing the children how not to behave with the grownups needing a rousing trip to the woodshed

To a dissertation of my profound ponderances about race relations and Christianity and the USA.

(Just kidding.)

In the Good Book, we read where Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and James, his brother said, “Be doers of the word.”

A friend told me he wasn’t sure about God and all that, but he takes breakfast to his broken friend every Saturday morning.

I ran an errand for my friend to her mama’s house. “Would you like to come fall apart on my porch?” Grandma asked me.

“Will you help me put me back together?”

“Yep,” she smiled, as she patted the empty seat on the swing beside her.

I shared with the aforementioned Dave about something bothering me. Needing to fix the situation, he said, “What do you want me to do about it?”

“Nothing,” I sighed pitifully, “I just want you to be my friend.”