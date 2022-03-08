A Legislative resolution to support Ukraine

A portion of the House of Representative’s resolution read, “Let it be known that the great state of Alabama stands firmly in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our brothers and sisters in democracy.” It also stated, “This body condemns the Russian Federation for its unjustifiable military invasion of Ukraine and hereby declares its support for the proud nation of Ukraine, its people and its brave defenders, and urges the United States government and the state of Alabama to take action to demonstrate support to Ukraine.”

One such way to support Ukraine would be to do what we in the South do best in times of trouble and conflict. Let’s lift the Ukrainian people and their leaders up in prayer.

A special thank you goes to Rep. Gil Isbell of Etowah County for presenting the resolution. Another special thank you goes out to Gov. Kay Ivey, who also condemned Russia’s actions and called upon our state for a day of prayer for Ukraine.

Beth Chapman is Alabama’s former State Auditor and 51st Secretary of State. She now owns and operates Beth Chapman & Associates, LLC. This is her weekly column, “Around the Capitol” published in newspapers and blogs across the state. She can be reached at Beth@bethchapman.com.