A life of dirt-road lessons

When I was six or seven years old, the kids on the dirt road where I grew up had free rein along our block – at least until the street lights came on. “When the street lights come on, it’s time to come home,” my mother would tell us in a sing-song voice. I suppose she said it that way to make it stick in our minds. It worked; more than half a century later, I can hear it as clearly as if she were in the same room.

We made many discoveries along that block, as children are largely unshaped lumps of clay, and virtually everything leaves an impression.

I learned Newton’s Third Law of Motion in a vacant lot when another kid bent a five-foot pine sapling to the ground and let it go, whereby it whacked me in the head hard enough to raise a knot and leave turpentine in my hair. I got a lesson in advanced physics while running full speed through the Ross’s backyard and catching the clothesline just below my ear, enabling what must have been a never-before-seen variation of a backward pike flip.

I learned about wildlife by catching tadpoles in the ditch, and watching our cats and dogs giving birth. I discovered some hard lessons about electricity, and gained a keen understanding of the resilience of the human body with the help of an endless series of scabs and strawberries and the occasional series of black-thread stitches.

And I was constantly being schooled in language and its proper – and improper – use. In those days when air-conditioning was a luxury and most homes had all the windows wide open, I made the mistake of calling another kid a fool during a game of front-yard football. Immediately the mom of the house, who’d been standing near a window ironing shirts, bellowed at me through the screen: “HE WHO CALLETH ANOTHER MAN A FOOL WILL BURN IN THE FIERY PITS OF HELL FOR ALL ETERNITY!”

I understood that, and having no interest in the fiery pits of h-e-double-toothpicks, I got on my bike and rode home. But on another day, I encountered a linguistic puzzle from a mean kid up the block. I was riding past his house, and the kid stepped into the road and grabbed my handlebars, got right in my face and said, “You’re just a little #%*!” I was in the second grade; that wasn’t part of my vocabulary -- at least not yet.

“So what?” I replied, and pedaled on home, where I asked my mother what it meant. Rather than tell me, she told me to get the dictionary and look it up. Several years would pass before I figured out that “female dog” wasn’t the insult.

However, that may well have been the genesis of a lifelong interest in language, its twists and turns, contexts and subtexts, rhythms and cadences. I do a lot of reading and get almost giddy when I find what I consider to be clever storytelling.

One of the best practitioners, in my view, is Edna Buchanan, a crime novelist who cut her teeth on the cops and court beat at the Miami Herald. In a city with a lot of crime, you have to make run-of-the-mill violence interesting, as Buchanan did with this story of an assault at a fast-food restaurant:

“Gary Robinson died hungry. He wanted fried chicken, the three-piece box for $2.19. Drunk, loud, and obnoxious, he pushed ahead of seven customers in line at a fast-food chicken outlet. The counter girl told him that his behavior was impolite. She calmed him down with sweet talk, and he agreed to step to the end of the line. His turn came just before closing time, just after the fried chicken ran out. He punched the counter girl so hard her ears rang, and a security guard shot him—three times.”

Here’s another of my wordsmith heroes, Robert McG. Thomas Jr., who deftly chronicled the dead with a skill that brought them back to life. He illuminated the lives of “Cat owners’ best friend” and “Stylist to the Stars”:

“Edward Lowe, whose accidental discovery of a product he called Kitty Litter made cats more welcome household company and created a half-billion-dollar industry, died at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla. …”

“Sydney Guilaroff, who gave Claudette Colbert her bangs, made Lucille Ball a redhead, gave Judy Garland her ‘Wizard of Oz’ braids, and cut, curled, coiffed, and cosseted virtually every other MGM star in a 40-year reign as Hollywood’s most creative and celebrated hairdresser, died on Wednesday at a nursing home in Beverly Hills.”

With a few words, songwriter Tom Waits dropped me in the streets of Hong Kong’s infamous Wanchai district on a rainy day, as if I were a sailor on shore leave:

“…I bought a long-sleeved shirt with horses on the front, and some gum and a lighter and a knife and a new deck of cards with girls on the back. And I sat down and wrote a letter to my wife… I had a cold one at the Dragon with some Filipino floor show, and talked baseball with a lieutenant over a Singapore Sling, and I wondered how the same moon outside over this Chinatown fair could look down on Illinois and find you there…”

Interesting writing doesn’t necessarily have to be good, or even coherent. I got an email last week that I found compelling enough to read several times. It’s too short to be considered a screed, but it was clearly an expression of anger by someone who disagreed with something he’d read on the editorial page. It had no real beginning or end except that the writer opened and closed by calling me a Marxist. However the rest of the message, rife with obscenities, suggests he’s not likely a student of historical socioeconomic theory.

At least he didn’t call me a fool.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

