A life of dull knives, pricey pet food

Today, gang, in a switch of seismic significance, I will entertain you with two mini-topics. Neither is worthy of an entire column but then what subject that I write about deserves a total column anyway?
Like most homesteads, the lodge is equipped with a platoon of knives. We have the complete collection ranging from a small blade that I believe is called a paring knife up to a monster 12-incher that would be right at home in an industrial scale butcher shop. Unlike most homesteads, the knives in our culinary arsenal are uniformly dull and struggle to hack through marginally firm butter or even soft cheese.
This has been the state of our cutlery for over 40 years. A couple of years ago, as a Christmas present, daughter Zox gave us a new set of knives cunningly stowed in a neat wooden holder. I thought our problems were solved as did Mable who in a spasm of unfounded optimism chunked most of our old knives. She held on to a few including a pair of ancient blades with serrated edges.
I believe these two were relics from the Minoan culture but at least they still cut meat. Turns out the major problem with the new knives was that we couldn’t decide which side we were to cut with as both sides were equally dull. This year St. Kathryn of Tuscaloosa took pity on us and bought two new knives. Unfortunately they are shaped rather oddly and for reasons unknown were relegated to the back of the wooden knife holder so I never think of them.
In typical Normish fashion we now have a dozen new knives that won’t cut, two sharp knives that I forget about and the two Minoan blades that I constantly fish out of the dishwasher when a steak appears. Such is my life.
The next topic comes under the heading of Be Careful What You Wish For. I have long complained about the very expensive cat food that we had to buy for Mittens, the accidental cat. After a long illness, Mittens finally used up all 9 lives. While I always hate to lose a pet, at least the $50 a month food expense ended...or so I thought.
A previous pet, Toolie, the fat little Schnauzer that we dearly loved, was stricken with mushroom poisoning. She had forever eaten the mushrooms that sprout in our backyard but with all the rain we had that summer a bumper crop appeared and Tools felt it her duty to eat them all.
A cascading series of afflictions ensued. First her liver shut down. Then she developed a nasty staph infection followed by a raging case of pancreatitis. Each of these by itself was potentially fatal. Thankfully, due to yeoman efforts by our vet, Tools pulled through. After a week in the hospital with continuous IVs Tools was finally well enough to come home.
As you have probably guessed, we were told that Tools needed to be on a special diet. We were presented with a case of the new food but not the bill so I was blissfully unaware of the cost. Finally, I checked the price and the tariff is $4 per can. She ate a can a day which in an average month comes to over $100. So I had gone from complaining about a $50 a month bill to gagging down $100 a month. Whatever happened to a can of Old Roy for 49 cents? Such is my life.