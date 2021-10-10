A life of dull knives, pricey pet food

In typical Normish fashion we now have a dozen new knives that won’t cut, two sharp knives that I forget about and the two Minoan blades that I constantly fish out of the dishwasher when a steak appears. Such is my life.

The next topic comes under the heading of Be Careful What You Wish For. I have long complained about the very expensive cat food that we had to buy for Mittens, the accidental cat. After a long illness, Mittens finally used up all 9 lives. While I always hate to lose a pet, at least the $50 a month food expense ended...or so I thought.

A previous pet, Toolie, the fat little Schnauzer that we dearly loved, was stricken with mushroom poisoning. She had forever eaten the mushrooms that sprout in our backyard but with all the rain we had that summer a bumper crop appeared and Tools felt it her duty to eat them all.

A cascading series of afflictions ensued. First her liver shut down. Then she developed a nasty staph infection followed by a raging case of pancreatitis. Each of these by itself was potentially fatal. Thankfully, due to yeoman efforts by our vet, Tools pulled through. After a week in the hospital with continuous IVs Tools was finally well enough to come home.