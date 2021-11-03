A life well-lived

Ross Douthat has a powerful new book about his battle with chronic Lyme disease. In "The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery," he writes beautifully, with honesty and gratitude. I was overcome with emotion when I got to the part about our mutual friend Andrew Walther, who died a year ago.

Douthat describes Andrew as "a Knight of Columbus and energetic global diplomat who was saving Middle Eastern Christians from the Islamic State while I was wandering around our rural property and dosing myself with tetracycline and tweeting against Trump. He and his wife had their fourth child just a couple of months before we had ours, and then it happened: a leukemia diagnosis in the middle of the pandemic."

I remember it all too well. I had gotten a text from Andrew, who was in the emergency room: "Please pray." By that evening, he called to tell me he had been diagnosed with leukemia. I was flabbergasted. How could such a tireless man, always working to help others, be stricken down so young?

Andrew's wife, Maureen, is amazing. Spending time with the family is both beautiful and heartbreaking. Faith makes it possible to keep going, even if Andrew's untimely death doesn't make sense. Watching Maureen makes me pray more for all single parents. It takes such perseverance and courage. All parenthood does. But without a partner, all the more so.