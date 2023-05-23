Related to this story

Most Popular

Riding with Mr. Sunshine

Riding with Mr. Sunshine

One day years ago, I happened to be “in charge” at work for a day or two, and one afternoon, a cascading series of snafus made it clear that t…

Twenty years is not enough

Twenty years is not enough

Monday, May 12, 2003, I began a new job that has become so much more than just a job or even a career. It is my passion. In December 2002, I l…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio