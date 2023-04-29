I have long believed that the memory of the electorate is short, which explains so much. It’s an anecdotal supposition, a broad stroke without basis, but it seems like something that would be true, especially considering that so many terrible “leaders” get re-elected time and again.

However, a candidate I was interviewing a good while back said something that would support the short memory theory. He had held a statewide office for several terms but did not run in the previous election cycle. It was four years later, and he’d decided to seek office again. He had a polling organization determine his name recognition as he started putting together a campaign. “They found I had zero name recognition,” he said. “After all those years of service, no one remembers my name.”

For what it’s worth, he won that race and several more, serving the people in a long, illustrious career.

Several months later, I was called on to introduce a group of elected officials before a large group, and that fellow was among them. I knew all those guys, and their names were as familiar to me as my own. But when I stood at the lectern in front of several hundred people, introducing the panel one by one, I remembered that exchange months earlier and panicked – I had lost that man’s name. I stumbled, and I was embarrassed.

I remembered a speaker from a Rotary Club meeting once who stepped up to the microphone and got that big-eyed, “oh, cuss word” look. After a beat or two, he leaned into the microphone and said, “Y’all ever been supposed to speak to a crowd and get up there and forget what you were going to say?”

I thought it was a brilliant save, and I have remembered it ever since, even though I don’t remember who it was.

I used to worry about the state of my synapses, because I often find myself at a disadvantage in discussions that turn to “Remember when?” My mother would tell stories of my childhood, and I would stare in slack-jawed astonishment at her detailed recounting of events I had no memory of. I would say she was making it up, but if either of my sisters were around for the tale-telling, they’d back up her story.

Whatever it is, I come by it honestly. Once in the middle of the night, Mother called me in distress. She wanted to go to the emergency room because of stomach pain, so I got dressed, picked her up, and went to the emergency room. Once she was in the exam room, a doctor came in, talked with her a bit, and then surreptitiously motioned for me to step into the corridor.

“I’m afraid your mother may have had a series of transient ischemic attacks,” the doctor said. I asked what made her come to that conclusion.

“Well, she can’t finish a sentence. She’ll start saying something and trail off, and then go on to something else,” the doctor said.

“Oh, that,” I said. “If that’s a byproduct of TIA, she’s been having them as long as I remember. So did her mother and, to be honest, I must have them, too, because we all talk like that.”

As my birthdays pile up behind me, I have been cheered by the realization that I am not alone. One of my favorite things – despite the obvious frustrations – is sitting around with similarly brittle-brained folks trying to have a discussion about things or people you can’t quite remember.

“I remember there was a guy who lived around the block, you know, he had a Mustang with mag wheels and a lemon tree in the yard and he dated that girl with the weird teeth. You know who I mean,” someone might say.

All you can do is say, “Yes, go on.”

“That one time a bunch of us went to see that movie with the bug-eyed fellow with the hump that kept moving from one side of his back to the other, and the Mustang guy snuck in some beer. It was a 12-pack of Miller ponies.”

And everyone pretty well knows the story. Except it wasn’t Miller ponies; it was Pearl Light.

That’s my tribe; people on my wavelength who have forgotten half of what they ever knew and can’t find the words for the other half. But we can communicate. Just ask for directions.

“Well, you just go out that one road and turn there at the Skyview drive-in and keep going until you see the red barn, then turn and go ‘til you see that fellow’s house that used to have a party barge in the yard.”

Directions like that are, at least to me, far more precise than Waze. There is no navigational aid that understands “Over there near the old ice house,” or “Turn at Granger and Snell.”

I remember a bad joke that used to tickle me to no end. A couple of old-timers are sitting around shooting the bull when one of them got tripped up on the name of a street. His buddy was going to help him out, so he asked, “You know that red flower with thorns on the stem? What’s that called?”

The first guy says, “a rose?”

“That’s it,” the second guy answered when the first guy interrupted, “I don’t think it was called Rose Street …”

The second guy held up his hand, and then turned at shouted to his wife in the kitchen: “Rose, what’s the name of that street …”

That’s my tribe.