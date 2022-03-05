A Miracle on the Dnieper?

Ten magnificent aviators from across the US formed the Kosciuszko Squadron, a unit named in honor of the gallant Pole, Tadeusz Kosciuszko, who fought for our freedom and independence in the Revolutionary War. All were veterans of World War I; none had any Polish blood. Assembled by the future creator of King Kong, Captain Merian C. Cooper of Jacksonville, Florida, they resisted the westward thrust of the Red Army in open-cockpit biplanes procured from Austria and Italy.

The Polish-Soviet War heated up in the spring of 1920 and by the second week of August, Poland was down on one knee. Lenin had deployed two armies under his best generals to prosecute a coordinated attack. A conventional force commanded by the youthful, smooth-shaven paragon, Mikhail Tukhachevsky, struck across the north of Poland on a direct line to Warsaw. Meanwhile, the earthy, piratical and heavily mustachioed Semyon Budenny led 16,000 Cossack horsemen out of the Caucasus and up through the southern front. The plan was for Budenny to rendezvous with Tukhachevsky at Warsaw and close the pincers.