A new test for COVID-19 shows promise

Because this test is different from other COVID-19 tests, its production doesn't require many of the extra supplies to needed to make the test work — reagents or components — that are in high demand for the RNA-based tests. High demand for those test components have been a major cause of slow testing result turnaround times.

Abbott says it intends to produce 50 million tests per month starting in October. That's far more than the number tested in July, when we were breaking new testing records on a daily basis with approximately 23 million tests recorded.

But even if these tests are produced in the promised numbers, whether they'll help depends on how they are distributed and employed. There are some potential pitfalls with these tests.

The first issue is whether the test can be used at all by a clinic. While the technology is different (antigen versus RNA), they both require nasal swabs to collect a sample. Unfortunately, nasal swabs have frequently been in short supply in areas trying to conduct large numbers of tests.