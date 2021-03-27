A numbers game

While I stumbled over every subsequent math class, I never got it. Sine, cosine, tangent, isosceles — it’s all Latin to me.

However, the permanent mark lives, metaphorically speaking. I soon became obsessive about math, and even more so after I realized that mathematics is either the basis for literally everything, or the language we use to make sense of the world. I’m certainly no expert, but I suspect it’s both.

I do math in my head constantly. It’s both a blessing and a curse. I remember riding in the back seat of a car driven by a friend of my sister well before I was old enough to drive. The girl’s family had apparently bought the car overseas during military service and shipped it home, because the speedometer was marked with kilometers per hour. I discovered this when I wigged out when I saw we were going 80 down Park Avenue. She told me it was kilometers, and I did a quick calculation, although realizing we were only going 50 in a 30 mph zone was of little comfort.

I count the letter frames on Wheel of Fortune to try to calculate the odds of someone winning a bonus round. “I don’t know,” I’ll say when only a few light up. “He still needs 67 percent right.”