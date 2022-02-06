A rant looking for common sense

It has been quite some time since I have taken off on a rant. Today’s the day. For the first 200 years of our existence as a nation, our collective identity was wrapped up in the phrase, “Can do.”
Whatever the problem we could fiddle around and try this or that and eventually solve the problem. In fact, yankee ingenuity became our worldwide hallmark. Note, that is yankee as in the generic term for American and not just yankee, yankee as in someone from the north.
Common sense ruled the day. The unique American ability to deal with any problem by seeing a workable, practical and, yes, sensible way out of the maze got us through most of the 20th century.
One of my favorite lines from a novel is, “He isn’t a bad boy. I just can’t think of all of the things to tell him not to do.” Well, never fear. The feds have solved that problem by increasingly requiring us to do or not do any number of things.
As Rand Paul pointed out, the feds have told us what kind of light bulbs, toilets and gasoline we must have regardless of whether we want it or not; regardless of whether it makes sense or not. Some guy in a cubicle in Washington has decided to mandate ethanol as a gas additive even though it is more expensive than gas and produces less energy. And, oh, by the way, diverting all the corn to ethanol has increased food prices across the board.
Which brings me to my particular gripe today and that is the closing of a number of aircraft control towers and laying off about 1,000 air traffic controllers. Really? With upwards of three million government employees, these are the folks we let go? The ones who actually do something and provide a measure of safety in the skies? I don’t rave because we are losing our controllers here in our fair city. I rave in the reflection of government stupidity.
Has the fearsome and dreaded quarantine crushed your lifestyle? Not mine either. One thousand controllers might cost us $100 million or so. That’s big money around the lodge but small change in a $4 trillion federal budget. Wouldn’t we be better off with a sufficiency of controllers than with yet another study of the dietary habits of the African dung beetle? Or the $200 million bridge to nowhere?
It is inconceivable that in the morass that is our federal government, the PacMan eating all of our tax dollars, that not only $100 million but $100 billion could be found pretty easily. One hundred billion represents less than 3% of the federal budget and many of us have had to reduce our expenditures by 3% at some time.
The number of “nice” federal programs expands by the day. These are the ones that make people feel good and are just fine when you have extra money. Yet an actual important job goes begging. Where is the common sense? Seems like we ain’t seen none lately and ain’t none on the horizon.