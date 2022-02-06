A rant looking for common sense

It has been quite some time since I have taken off on a rant. Today’s the day. For the first 200 years of our existence as a nation, our collective identity was wrapped up in the phrase, “Can do.”

Whatever the problem we could fiddle around and try this or that and eventually solve the problem. In fact, yankee ingenuity became our worldwide hallmark. Note, that is yankee as in the generic term for American and not just yankee, yankee as in someone from the north.

Common sense ruled the day. The unique American ability to deal with any problem by seeing a workable, practical and, yes, sensible way out of the maze got us through most of the 20th century.

One of my favorite lines from a novel is, “He isn’t a bad boy. I just can’t think of all of the things to tell him not to do.” Well, never fear. The feds have solved that problem by increasingly requiring us to do or not do any number of things.