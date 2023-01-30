A Renaissance man not a cable technician

To those who know me, I am considered a Renaissance man. I can carry on a conversation about any topic. My knowledge is broad if rather shallow.

Once I got into a discourse with a local cardiologist, and, as luck would have it, I had just read an article about a new procedure. I read a few paragraphs about it and I began the discussion with some tidbits about this magical novel treatment.

The doctor then began outlining the problems this would solve and what a creative innovation this was. As he went on at length I would periodically say, “Hmmm” or “What do you think about that?” After a half hour, he was convinced I was well versed in the latest developments in cardiology. I ain’t.

In mechanical skills, I am a 1 percenter. Ninety-nine percent of people are better at fixing things than I am. Once I spent two hours assembling a small table; four legs and a table top. I finally had it together and though wobbly you could see it was a table. Just as I finished, a handyman type came along and in a classic drive-by said, “Why are these legs on upside down?”

A couple of weeks ago our cable went out. After extended negotiations, the cable company agreed to have a technician stop by to help us. He spent about an hour getting everything repaired. In that process he discovered our modem (whatever that is) was an old model and he said, “I’ll fix this and order you a new one.” Sirens began to wail, lights flashed, all sorts of alarms went off in my head. I asked, “You’ll hook this new one up, right?” His reply, “Oh, you won’t need me. Installation is very simple.”

Sure enough, a few days later a good size box arrived with the new stuff, I let it sit for several weeks. Even though I hadn’t opened the box, intimidation built. Then for a second time the cable box malfunctioned. I thought to myself, “Self, now is the time to activate the new gear.”

I opened the box expecting to find a modem and a couple of cables. Gadzooks! Inside the delivery box I found a number of other smaller boxes, numerous cables and a small, one page set of instructions. I couldn’t identify the modem. If I can gaslight a cardiologist, I thought, I should be able to do this, forgetting I am me.

Looking at the directions, I pulled the first plug. Immediately there was no TV, then no phone and worst of all, no Innerweb. I was dumbfounded to find that disconnecting one cable from the back of the TV would disable all devices from the phone, the TV and the Innerweb. I then did the only feasible thing in this sad tale and that was stop trying to fix the thing.

Since it was Friday, the designated night for all household emergencies, no techs would be available until Monday between 3 and 5. Monday at 7 was the NCAA championship. That was cutting it pretty close.

So here I sit on Sunday night, right after a long weekend of no modern devices, nervously wondering if and when we will be reconnected to our cable service. In the future I think it would be best if I studied cardiology.

Onward.