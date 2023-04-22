It’s been many years since I’ve been to Dadeville, Alabama, and if it’s like most places it’s probably not recognizable to me anymore.

When I attended Auburn University, Dadeville was a wide spot in the road between the Auburn-Opelika area and Birmingham, a frequent destination for students who would hop on Highway 280 and be there in no time. Today, it’s still a little place, mainly “town” for many of those who visit nearby Lake Martin, the largest manmade lake in Alabama, created in the 1920s when Alabama Power Company built a dam on the Tallapoosa River and flooded Cherokee Bluffs, along with the small towns of Susanna and Kowliga.

But in my memory, Dadeville is a mill town, where most everyone works in textile mills that dotted the area – including my paternal grandparents, Mawmaw and Pawpaw, who would raise my father and his four siblings in a little house on Hatcher Street in the shadow of a mill on the hill.

Dadeville found itself on the national news in recent days after gunmen entered a Sweet 16 birthday party held in a dance studio occupying a building that once was the Bank of Dadeville, catty-corner from the Tallapoosa County Courthouse. The gunmen opened fire, apparently with handguns, killing four and injuring another 32. Most of the victims were teenagers. The birthday girl’s cake was untouched; while she should have been feted, she was holding her older brother, a football star, as he died in her arms.

The senseless violence is a far cry from the Dadeville I remember. We’d spend hot afternoons playing in the backyard where my father developed his distaste for fried chicken; among his chores was wringing the necks of the birds that would wind up on the dinner table. We’d wander down to the creek where my dad and uncles would have played decades earlier. We’d run barefoot through the clover, stepping on stickers and sharp rocks that hurt like the dickens, but not enough to get us back in our shoes. When it started getting dark, we’d poke air holes in the lids of Mawmaw’s Mason jars with a hammer and nail, and spend the early evening catching fireflies.

Sometimes we’d load up in the car and drive out to Uncle Pete’s store on the highway near Camp Hill. Uncle Pete looked like a white-headed, roly-poly version of my father, and was twice as jovial. Uncle Pete’s sort of store, with its wheel of hoop cheese on a cast-iron slicing contraption and large jars of eggs and pig feet floating in pink pickling brine on the counter, is largely a relic of the past, as is his business model. He had a brisk trade, perhaps because he would run tabs that would come due when the mill handed out pay packets. I always thought Uncle Pete was a millionaire because my father would say that half of Tallapoosa County owed Pete money at one time or another.

It’s been difficult to square the recent events in Dadeville with the little town I remember. On the other hand, a 15-minute drive up Highway 49 will take you to the site of another massacre – an acute crook in the Tallapoosa River called Horseshoe Bend. A peninsula inside the bend was fortified by 1,000 Native Americans known as Red Sticks who sided with the Upper Creeks in the War of 1812. Gen. Andrew Jackson, leading a contingent of 3,000 militiamen, Cherokee, and Lower Creeks, outmaneuvered the Red Sticks, decimating their ranks by 80 percent and ultimately leading the Upper Creeks to sign the Treaty of Fort Jackson and relinquish some 20 million acres to the U.S. government – land from which the state of Alabama would be formed.

The last time I was in Dadeville was almost 20 years ago, when we buried Pete’s son Jimmy, the last of my Tallapoosa County kin. I had trouble finding my way around. The highway had been four-laned and ran right through town, wreaking havoc on my navigational memory. The barbecue joint with the pigs on the sign was gone, as was the mill. I stumbled upon the cemetery next to the high school and managed to find Mawmaw’s and Pawpaw’s graves; thanks to Google maps, I found my way to Hatcher Street but almost missed the house near the creek.

Like everything that looms large in childhood memory, it was far smaller and less fascinating than I remembered.