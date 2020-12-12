A shot in the arm

Years ago, in preparation for a trip to Egypt, we had to get several inoculations to help protect us against an array of disease — measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, yellow fever, rabies, and typhoid. There was a series of pills to take to ward off malaria. We happily took them, and everything went swimmingly, except for the one embarrassing episode in which I discovered that a sticker reading “Inspected by No. 17” transferred from my new underwear to my left buttock right beside the vaccine injection site. I wondered why the health department nurse was smirking.
While I’m reasonably intelligent, I am not a scientist, a medical professional, or an expert on life in Egypt. So I trusted the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and bared my backside and upper arm for shot after shot. We went to Egypt, explored plundered tombs, climbed into Cheops’ crypt, and survived encounters with a disgruntled camel, undrinkable red wine, and two stoned Nubian brothers piloting our felucca on the Nile, but remained untouched by the constellation of disease we’d been vaccinated against.
In the 10 months or so that the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation, scientists around the globe have been working to develop a vaccine they hope will make us less susceptible to infection and/or mitigate the effect of the virus. The first of these vaccines rolled out last week in the UK, igniting a debate among Americans about whether to take the shots or not.
It saddens me greatly that this discussion even takes place. Of course I will take the vaccine, the sooner the better. I trust the science and the scientists. It’s the politicians and bureaucrats that give me pause.
I could be wrong, but I think we’re nearing the bottom of a decline in trust in our government that began in the Vietnam era. When I was a student at Auburn, journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize for stories about the Mỹ Lai massacre and its cover-up, came to speak to journalism classes at the university. Afterward my friend Bryan Crowson and I took him to the airport in Montgomery.
As we barreled down Interstate 85 in Crowson’s 1976 Oldsmobile muscle car, Hersh told us about a pilot who was able to come home on leave during the war. Around the dinner table one night, a family member remarked that the president had assured Americans that our troops were not bombing in Cambodia. The pilot was dumbfounded. “That’s literally what I do every day — fly over Cambodia and drop bombs.” To the enduring consternation of government officials, Hersh wrote that story, too.
The United States has a long history of scientific and medical achievement. American researchers developed the internet, atomic bombs, a polio vaccine, Apple and Microsoft computers, and windshield wipers, invented by Mary Anderson of Birmingham, Alabama, to knock snow off the windshields of New York City streetcars.
When I was a preschooler, a kid up the street came down with chickenpox. All the mothers in the neighborhood sent their kids over to play, so we’d all come down with chickenpox and develop immunity.
It was common sense in those days. To me, taking the coronavirus vaccine is common sense as well, like putting on a sweater if it’s cold, or taking shelter from the rain.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
