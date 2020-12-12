A shot in the arm

Years ago, in preparation for a trip to Egypt, we had to get several inoculations to help protect us against an array of disease — measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, yellow fever, rabies, and typhoid. There was a series of pills to take to ward off malaria. We happily took them, and everything went swimmingly, except for the one embarrassing episode in which I discovered that a sticker reading “Inspected by No. 17” transferred from my new underwear to my left buttock right beside the vaccine injection site. I wondered why the health department nurse was smirking.

While I’m reasonably intelligent, I am not a scientist, a medical professional, or an expert on life in Egypt. So I trusted the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and bared my backside and upper arm for shot after shot. We went to Egypt, explored plundered tombs, climbed into Cheops’ crypt, and survived encounters with a disgruntled camel, undrinkable red wine, and two stoned Nubian brothers piloting our felucca on the Nile, but remained untouched by the constellation of disease we’d been vaccinated against.