A State Legume and Black History Month

So, one-third of the 2022 Regular Session of the legislature is now complete. What remains to be discussed are controversial things such as gambling, school choice, permit-less carry and a transgender bathroom bill. All four are as controversial as can be.

But legislation was introduced last week which is much more educational and light-hearted, and Alabamians need something more educational and light-hearted. Legislation was introduced that would name the peanut the official state legume. So why not the state nut? We have plenty of those. Because the peanut isn’t a nut. It’s a legume.

A legume is a seed, pod, or other edible part of a leguminous plant, used as food, especially grown as a crop. It’s a member of the pea family. Thus, the naming of the state legume should be a peanut since 50% of all peanuts grown in the entire U.S. are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan.

This is important for Alabama because Americans consume 700 million pounds of peanut butter each year, not to mention tons and tons of peanuts eaten for snacks or mixed with your favorite chocolate and or caramel to create candy and confections.