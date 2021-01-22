A terribly long first week

While we were not successful, restoring election integrity is a topic that several of my fellow Republican freshman are also focused on. Alabama leads the nation in ensuring that only legal votes are counted, and I will point to our policies as examples for other states to follow.

***

I might be new to Congress, but I know a political stunt when I see one. Democrats pushed through a resolution pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would remove President Trump from office, despite knowing Pence had already said he would not take this step.

Why would they do that? To sow more division.

This wasn’t enough to please the radical left. With just seven days left in office and a promise from President Trump ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, Democrats impeached the president for a second time. No investigation. Not a single hearing.

This set a dangerous precedent and cheapened the very serious impeachment process. Furthermore, it reveals congressional Democrats’ calls for unity to be completely disingenuous.

***