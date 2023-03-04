I came in from lunch the other day to find my voicemail light flashing. I pressed the button and heard, “Bill, this is a voice from your long distant past…” A smile broke across my face. It might have been from my long distant past, but I immediately recognized the voice of my favorite college professor. It’s been a while since I talked to him, but he’s one of the few people from my college years with whom I’ve kept in touch. By that I mean I know where he is, and I have his phone number. Far too many other folks who were in my orbit in college have been carried off by the four winds, and I can’t be sure they still walk among us.

I didn’t phone him back right away. He’d called with a purpose, and settled that with an email shortly after having left a message. But I needed to block out some time; we needed to catch up, and there’s a whole lot of Alabama stories he’d want to hear about his home state. He left years ago to retire where the fly-fishing is good. In college days, everyone called him “Jerrybrown” – all one word, likely because we were still young enough to feel uncomfortable calling an authority figure by a first name. As the years wore on, I took to calling him Jeb.

Jerrybrown’s call got me thinking about the folks who were daily contacts for me on the Auburn campus in the early ‘80s. When I wasn’t in class, I could often be found in the office of the Auburn Plainsman, the campus newspaper.

Jon Johnson was in several classes with me and worked at the Plainsman, too. As I write this, I can hear his keyboard clattering away as he writes from a desk about four feet behind me. We’ve worked in the same newsroom for longer than I want to calculate.

I’ve kept up with Suzy F., who worked in Dothan for a short time. Tommy W. wound up in Birmingham, as did Bryan C. He and I have remained close for 40 years and communicate several times a week, even if it’s just to swap off-color memes. Jody K. remains a good friend; she’s moved to the Eastern Shore. I hear from Russ A. occasionally, and see Beth H., Amber L., and Bill K. on social media. But Phil P., Rachel O., Jay S., Rhonda G., Jill A. – I’m not sure where they’ve landed.

A couple of significant personalities are missing: Lynne H., who was editor in chief of the Plainsman in those days, worked with great purpose toward the day when she’d graduate and move to New York to work in publishing. She made it there, but was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging near Central Park.

Then there was Melanie H., whose joyful and boisterous personality filled every room she stepped into. She’d proudly tell anyone who’d listen that she was from Geraldine, Alabama – “Jurl-deen” to insiders – but she approached every adventure with a confidence one wouldn’t expect from a small-town girl.

My favorite Mel tale involves an interview she had with a Death Row inmate, Judith Ann Neeley, who went on a crime spree through the South with her husband. She was convicted of kidnapping a young girl in Georgia and killing her brutally, and sentenced to Alabama’s Death Row in 1983. Mel did a jailhouse interview with Neeley, who was still a teenager herself, and upon her return to the office, confessed how unsettling the experience had been.

Then came the letter. Judith Ann wrote to Mel, and her conversational style had sinister undertones, and each sentence was punctuated with a smiley face. In a grand, dramatic fashion, Mel expressed to the whole office that the smiley faces creeped her out. So, of course, we knew what had to be done. And while Mel was in class, several of us made a couple of dozen smiley faces on sheets of paper and posted them along the sidewalks between the newspaper office and the lot where Mel parked.

We underestimated exactly how creeped out Mel had been, and when she burst back in the office in a full-fledged wig-out, we all regretted the prank. But Mel forgave us, and added another great story to her stockpile.

Years later, Mel died suddenly of an undiagnosed ailment. At her wake, it seemed most of Jurl-deen was there, as well as many of our college cohorts. Jerrybrown was in Missoula, having taken a job as dean of the journalism school at the University of Montana. I had talked to him earlier in the day of her wake, and he bemoaned his inability to attend. By then, cellular telephones had evolved to pocket-size, so when I stepped into the parlor, I phoned him, and gave him a full description of the tableau. It sounds astonishingly rude, but Mel would have loved it; in fact, she’d have done it herself if she were able. And Mel’s mom was thrilled that Jerrybrown was able to “be there.”

I’ll return Jeb’s call this weekend. I’m looking forward to visiting with him and getting his take on some of the lunacy unfolding here down home. I may try to track down some of the lost band of rogues. They may even want to hear from me.