A world without helium or Velveeta

All of us remember Thomas Malthus. Back around 1800 he predicted that the world would be reduced to deprivation and starvation because the population would increase faster than the food supply and natural resources would become scarce. Of course, he didn’t know about John Deere’s plow and Scott’s Miracle-Gro so he whiffed on his major forecast.

For the past two centuries, Tommy, as he liked to be called, has been subject to ridicule and reduced to the status of just another doomsayer. However, recent events may yet prove him right and one might argue that the largest floods begin with a few drops of rain.

First, there is a continuing shortage of helium. Apparently union strikes in the helium mines of South Africa have caused a worldwide lack of helium. We have not yet reached the crisis point, but balloons everywhere are not floating as high as they once did. If the strikes continue until the fall, we may no longer be treated to spectacular views of football stadiums from the various commercial blimps.

Perhaps most importantly, if there is no helium available to inhale, what will we do if called upon to talk like Donald Duck? Scarce resources a la the Malthusian Theory.

Second, UNICEF, the disaster relief agency of the United Nations, has issued an urgent warning regarding the pending shortage of Velveeta…fulfilling Tommy’s prediction of food shortages. We can argue over the question of whether Velveeta is actually food or some strange petroleum-based ersatz food substitute, but there can be no debate as to the fundamental place Velveeta holds in the food chain.

In fact, the USDA has created a separate food group for this vital nutrient. You got meat, grain, dairy, Velveeta. The dearth of Velveeta could cause the cancellation of football watching parties and the malnutrition of countless tykes who won’t eat anything but bacon and Velveeta.

As of this writing, there is no succor in sight. Both the helium mines and Velveeta trees are producing at unacceptably low levels. Perhaps much of the current feeling of unease in our great country is because we can see the cracks appearing in the foundations of civilization. If we can’t get helium or Velveeta, could ginger snaps be next? We require a constant and dependable food supply as a basic necessity of life.

As to Tommy Malthus, sometimes the difference between a good call and a bad call is simply time. He may yet redeem himself and 200 years from now, speaking of which, in 200 years someone may say, “That Norm guy was a prophet.” Or not.

Onward.