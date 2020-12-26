A year to forget

In a few days, 2020 will be history, but its effects will linger like malodorous gases of a yeast plant seeping into a passing car. If there’s not a dog on board, occupants will blame each other until someone lowers a window to discover the stench is all around us, and the only escape is to keep moving forward.
No descriptor seems more appropriate than the Latin phrase annus horribilis, but its usage to describe far less trying periods wear it out a bit.
Queen Elizabeth used the phrase to describe 1992, the year a fire destroyed 100 rooms in Windsor Castle, three royal marriages failed and the estranged Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson scandalized the crown when paparazzi photos emerged showing her toes being kissed by her financial advisor in San Tropez.
The serial embarrassment may have given the monarch the vapors, but it hardly made an annus horribilis for the rest of the world.
Kofi Annan and the United Nations had a rough go of 2004, a year marked by scandal and corruption. It may have been his worst year ever, but it surely had little to no effect beyond the UN’s reach.
For the Spanish royal family, similar embarrassments led that nation’s media to deem 2007 an annus horribilis for King Juan Carlos I. Again, who knew?
But it’s unlikely anyone on the globe hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of millions have been infected worldwide. The global death toll is inching toward 2 million — 320,000 in the United States alone.
Many families have lost loved ones to COVID-19; most people reading this know of at least one friend or acquaintance who has perished from the illness. Even those who don’t have had their lives drastically altered. Many people have lost jobs, health care, businesses, prospects. It has truly been an annus horribilis for most every member of the human race.
But there is hope. Vaccines have started making their way around the world, and while it will surely be a slog, eventually every person who wants an inoculation will have one. And slowly, our lives will return to something we may be able to consider normal again.
But don’t expect it Friday morning. The stench of 2020 will be around for a while. One day, we’ll realize it’s gone, and we can roll our windows down again.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. Email: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.