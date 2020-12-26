A year to forget

In a few days, 2020 will be history, but its effects will linger like malodorous gases of a yeast plant seeping into a passing car. If there’s not a dog on board, occupants will blame each other until someone lowers a window to discover the stench is all around us, and the only escape is to keep moving forward.

No descriptor seems more appropriate than the Latin phrase annus horribilis, but its usage to describe far less trying periods wear it out a bit.

Queen Elizabeth used the phrase to describe 1992, the year a fire destroyed 100 rooms in Windsor Castle, three royal marriages failed and the estranged Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson scandalized the crown when paparazzi photos emerged showing her toes being kissed by her financial advisor in San Tropez.

The serial embarrassment may have given the monarch the vapors, but it hardly made an annus horribilis for the rest of the world.

Kofi Annan and the United Nations had a rough go of 2004, a year marked by scandal and corruption. It may have been his worst year ever, but it surely had little to no effect beyond the UN’s reach.

For the Spanish royal family, similar embarrassments led that nation’s media to deem 2007 an annus horribilis for King Juan Carlos I. Again, who knew?