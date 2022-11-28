Airport takedown for smuggling a shiv

I had planned on reporting on my trip to Chicago (current City of Brotherly Love) but a little dust up hindered my enjoyment. Instead, I must begin today’s epistle with what has become known amongst our group as “The Incident.”

Some folks don’t like to fly; fear it, in fact. Others enjoy it immensely. I am in the second category. Once I got past the notion of hurtling through the atmosphere at 500 miles an hour with only a thin piece of aluminum between me and catastrophic decompression, I was fine. I have become a window hanger and look down on our great country from 5 miles up with a mixture of awe and curiosity. “What’s that?” “Don’t know but I think we are over western Utah so let’s come back and see.”

I don’t fly often; once or twice a year and as a result I forget the protocol. This time I shut down the Birmingham airport.

We got there in plenty of time for an 8 o’clock flight, checked our bags and trundled over to the security checkpoint. Since I was wearing a Levi shirt and blue jeans I had to strip down to my underdrawers to avoid walking all of the metal buttons and rivets through the metal detector. Of course I didn’t mind being nearly nekkid, but my fellow travelers weren’t all that happy.

As usual, I dropped my watch, key ring and potentially lethal sneakers into a tray and headed for the scanner. Suddenly lights began to flash, sirens sounded and the TSA agents rushed at me...ME!, en masse. The first one to arrive pulled his pepper spray and hosed me down.

I laugh in the face of pepper spray. The next one drew his Mace canister and gave me a stout shot right between the eyes. Again, no mere chemical substance can slow the Normster. Finally, four of them pounced on me simultaneously and commenced beating me soundly with their batons.

At this point I figured it might be in my best interest to find out what was troubling the fine gentlemen. “What’s the problem, boys?” I asked. One held up my key ring and pointed to something. Gasp! I had forgotten to take my Swiss Army knife off the key ring and the vicious, threatening 2-inch blade had triggered all sorts of alarms.

The agents took me off to a little room and after waterboarding me for half an hour decided I would be allowed to proceed with the condition that I surrender my weapon. Faced with forfeiting a $1,500 plane ticket/security deposit, I told them to take the knife.

When I boarded the plane and they took off the cuffs I could see the relief on the faces of my fellow passengers. I had been disarmed and the flight could now wend its way to Chi-town. Strangely enough, I felt safer too, secure in the knowledge I would not hijack myself.

Onward.