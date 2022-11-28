 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Airport takedown for smuggling a shiv

  • 0

I had planned on reporting on my trip to Chicago (current City of Brotherly Love) but a little dust up hindered my enjoyment. Instead, I must begin today’s epistle with what has become known amongst our group as “The Incident.”

Some folks don’t like to fly; fear it, in fact. Others enjoy it immensely. I am in the second category. Once I got past the notion of hurtling through the atmosphere at 500 miles an hour with only a thin piece of aluminum between me and catastrophic decompression, I was fine. I have become a window hanger and look down on our great country from 5 miles up with a mixture of awe and curiosity. “What’s that?” “Don’t know but I think we are over western Utah so let’s come back and see.”

I don’t fly often; once or twice a year and as a result I forget the protocol. This time I shut down the Birmingham airport.

We got there in plenty of time for an 8 o’clock flight, checked our bags and trundled over to the security checkpoint. Since I was wearing a Levi shirt and blue jeans I had to strip down to my underdrawers to avoid walking all of the metal buttons and rivets through the metal detector. Of course I didn’t mind being nearly nekkid, but my fellow travelers weren’t all that happy.

People are also reading…

As usual, I dropped my watch, key ring and potentially lethal sneakers into a tray and headed for the scanner. Suddenly lights began to flash, sirens sounded and the TSA agents rushed at me...ME!, en masse. The first one to arrive pulled his pepper spray and hosed me down.

I laugh in the face of pepper spray. The next one drew his Mace canister and gave me a stout shot right between the eyes. Again, no mere chemical substance can slow the Normster. Finally, four of them pounced on me simultaneously and commenced beating me soundly with their batons.

At this point I figured it might be in my best interest to find out what was troubling the fine gentlemen. “What’s the problem, boys?” I asked. One held up my key ring and pointed to something. Gasp! I had forgotten to take my Swiss Army knife off the key ring and the vicious, threatening 2-inch blade had triggered all sorts of alarms.

The agents took me off to a little room and after waterboarding me for half an hour decided I would be allowed to proceed with the condition that I surrender my weapon. Faced with forfeiting a $1,500 plane ticket/security deposit, I told them to take the knife.

When I boarded the plane and they took off the cuffs I could see the relief on the faces of my fellow passengers. I had been disarmed and the flight could now wend its way to Chi-town. Strangely enough, I felt safer too, secure in the knowledge I would not hijack myself.

Onward.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All politics no longer local

All politics no longer local

The legendary Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill, is credited with coining the slogan, “all politics is local.” He quot…

Sticking with one-click

Sticking with one-click

Everybody, it seems, has a favorite holiday. Some people like Halloween, and I used to be one of them – not because of all the decorations, bu…

Ghost of elections past

Ghost of elections past

If I had to name the weirdest year I’ve experienced, I’d choose 1980 without hesitation. I was three years out of high school and hadn’t yet f…

This Thanksgiving will be like no other

This Thanksgiving will be like no other

This last year has been tough for a lot of people, and it goes way beyond the pandemic, as we all know. Here are some things you can be grateful for, even in the middle of chaos.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert