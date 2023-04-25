Related to this story

Most Popular

Longing for Walter Cronkite

Did you hear about the guy who mixed up his iron supplement with his Viagra pill? Whoa! Hold it! I forgot for a moment there that this is a fa…

Our national debt is unsustainable

Our national debt is unsustainable

As the first Regular Session of the Quadrennium evolves, there are myriad complex issues arising. I am reminded of three simple truisms regard…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio