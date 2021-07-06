Alabama has lost its oldest governor

The elder Patterson had run with the promise to clean up Phenix City, which had been the most corrupt, sinful city in the South, if not the nation. It was the redneck version of Las Vegas. However, unlike Las Vegas, everything they did in Phenix City was not legal or condoned.

The east Alabama town near Fort Benning and Columbus, Georgia, was run by a corrupt rural mafia. This mafia gunned down Albert Patterson in an alley behind his law office. The younger Patterson was then picked to replace his father as the Democratic attorney general nominee. John Patterson became Alabama attorney general at age 33. Just days after his election, a movie was made about the Phenix City saga. Between that and his well-publicized anti-Civil Rights actions, by the time John Patterson got ready to run for governor of Alabama he was a folk hero to many Alabamians.

Wallace thought he was going to win the governor’s race in his first try in 1958. However, when he got into the heat of the campaign, he realized that he was running against a legend. It seemed like everybody in the state had seen the movie “The Phenix City Story.” The sympathy for Patterson was too much to overcome. In addition, the race issue had become paramount, and Patterson owned it.