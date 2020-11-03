Alabama is truly a Republican state

Our 2020 election was yesterday. The presidential race was the center of all interest. You know the results, unfortunately, my column for today had to go to press before voting began. As you are absorbing the results, allow me to remind you that we do not elect our president by popular vote but by an Electoral College system whereby the electoral winner of each state, even if by one vote, gets all the electoral votes of that state. Electoral votes are reflective of that state’s population. It is determined by the number of congressional seats plus the states two senators constituting their electoral votes. For example, Alabama currently has seven congressional seats and two senators for nine electoral votes. California has 53 congressional seats and two senators which gives them 55 electoral votes. My guess and it is a pretty safe assumption that Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, carried Alabama handily and captured our nine electoral votes. We have been a Republican state in presidential politics for the past 56 years, ever since the Goldwater Southern Republican landslide of 1964.