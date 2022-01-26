Alabama Unites Against COVID campaign launched

The campaign theme highlights messages about how people from all walks of life are joining each other in their communities in the fight against the virus. In addition to advertisements in print publications, four television commercials are airing on stations statewide and on social media. The ads highlight the following: community leaders who love Alabama and Alabamians and are united in the fight against COVID-19, expressing the regrets of a COVID-19 sufferer about not being vaccinated, safeguarding young children from “monsters,” namely COVID-19, and people in a variety of pursuits and occupations protecting themselves by getting vaccinated. The ads feature state residents of different races, ethnicities, and ages, and include elected leaders.

Regrettably, some Alabamians live in “information bubbles” that promote and sustain vaccine hesitancy. The Alabama Unites website sends the visitor to links which disseminate clear, complete, and accurate messages about COVID-19 vaccines and encourage them to get tested when they experience symptoms. Resources provide answers to frequently asked questions on vaccine benefits, effectiveness, safety, possible side effects, and availability. Information about what is known and what is unknown is provided.