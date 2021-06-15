Alabama's prison issue unresolved

However, the privatization plan has been thwarted by the private prison firm’s inability to garner financing. In May, Bloomberg News reported that all three banks that were to finance the venture were backing out completely.

The lease plan expired on June 1. Therefore, the route that legislative leaders prefer is that the state own the prisons and pass a bond issue to pay for them.

Legislative leaders — primarily and importantly finance committee chairmen Steve Clouse of Ozark and Arthur Orr of Decatur — believe that there needs to be a special session called by Ivey to address the building of three new men’s prisons and floating a bond issue to pay for them with the state owning the prisons.

Clouse has brought up another valid reason for there to be a special session regarding prisons. The state received guidelines in the waning hours of the session from the Treasury Department on using the $4 billion Alabama is expected to receive for state and local governments under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. The legislature will be the appropriator of that money. It may well could be used by the state for prisons.