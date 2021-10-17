All the right tastes for the right diet

As we age I suppose we all get a little more health conscious. I used to go decades without seeing a doctor, but, in recent years, either out of necessity or caution I go at least annually.
My guy beats me mercilessly on the subject of what I eat. Last time I saw him he berated me for my pork chop diet which I thought was working just fine. I recall from my youth an old saying “A ...something...a day keeps the doctor away,” and I’m pretty sure the something is a pork chop.
Well, he told me I needed to eat more fruits and nuts and fewer ginger snaps. Depression, of course, ensued. My first reaction was to get a second opinion in the form of a new doctor, but I’ve been with my guy for years and the thought of training a newbie didn’t appeal to me. After the first rush of rebellion I figured I could at least try his suggestion and we’d see what happened.
Fruits; I actually like fruits so this one wasn’t all that tough. Raspberries are purported to be rich in antioxidants, whatever they are. I found that Haagen Dazs has a wonderful ice cream with raspberries as a major ingredient. Shortly, I was antioxidizing my britches off. It was also fairly easy to come up with peach and strawberry ice cream that satisfied me to perfection.
Blueberries are touted as the perfect health food component and it was no problem at all to find a local bakery that pumped out divine blueberry muffins. Once I had the fruit part taken care of it was on to nuts.
Having never been much of a nut eater, this was more problematic. Checking through the grocery store, I found something called Jordan almonds. These weren’t perfect because once you finished the sublime coating there was something that looked strangely like an almond left over. Butter toffee peanuts proved to be a pleasant surprise though like the almonds there was a peanut-like residue once the butter toffee was gone.
Doc also told me to eat more fish. Back in the cracker section I found Goldfish. While not ginger snaps, they have a nice cheddar flavor and go down well between meals. And speaking of ginger snaps, reportedly ginger has a number of life enhancing characteristics. I already had the ginger covered.
Finally I was directed to eat more green vegetables. This was the most difficult task for me. In a stroke of pure serendipity, I stumbled across some celery that was liberally coated with pimento cheese. With enough pimento cheese even celery is pretty danged good.
There you have it. In the past few weeks, I have changed my diet to comply with my doctor’s wishes and I do seem to have more energy. Doc will be so proud that I am sure he will put a gold star on my chart. I can say in all honesty that I have adapted nicely to this healthy eating thing. And I believe I can stick to the new regimen.
Onward