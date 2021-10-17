All the right tastes for the right diet

As we age I suppose we all get a little more health conscious. I used to go decades without seeing a doctor, but, in recent years, either out of necessity or caution I go at least annually.

My guy beats me mercilessly on the subject of what I eat. Last time I saw him he berated me for my pork chop diet which I thought was working just fine. I recall from my youth an old saying “A ...something...a day keeps the doctor away,” and I’m pretty sure the something is a pork chop.

Well, he told me I needed to eat more fruits and nuts and fewer ginger snaps. Depression, of course, ensued. My first reaction was to get a second opinion in the form of a new doctor, but I’ve been with my guy for years and the thought of training a newbie didn’t appeal to me. After the first rush of rebellion I figured I could at least try his suggestion and we’d see what happened.

Fruits; I actually like fruits so this one wasn’t all that tough. Raspberries are purported to be rich in antioxidants, whatever they are. I found that Haagen Dazs has a wonderful ice cream with raspberries as a major ingredient. Shortly, I was antioxidizing my britches off. It was also fairly easy to come up with peach and strawberry ice cream that satisfied me to perfection.