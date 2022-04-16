An Easter Story

Around the end of last year, I wrote an article for the Dothan Eagle admitting that I was afraid of 2022 as a whole, but I could face Today. “One day at a time, Sweet Jesus” looped as imaginary background music. The column ran in the paper on Jan. 9. Turns out, I had a dreary attitude that day. Since I didn’t seem to be able to practice what I preached, I gave up and went to bed early. I tried again on Jan. 10.

About that time, the world discovered Wordle, a fun daily word game, dropped online every morning by the New York Times. My “work daughters” and I text our scores to each other and discuss strategy and debate the ethicality of using resources. (After about four tries, I’m googling for hints. Call me a cheater, but don’t call me a loser. #TweetThat) I told them that I begin with the same word every day, but the particular word was my secret. (At 56, a girl’s got to find secrets where she can.) My son said he starts with IRATE many times, because it has three vowels. I play in the morning as I eat my cereal, and I need a more positive boost to the day.

Don’t tell anybody, but my word was TODAY.

Strategically, it wasn’t the best word, but it jumpstarted my daily outlook. I’ve struggled in 2022, and January and February are always gloomy to me.

Then, one day in early March, my friend died.

“My family has had a significant death,” my son told his supervisor.

Wordle, of course, got lost in that significance. Yet, my work daughters continued to text me their scores. I felt my phone vibrate with “we love you” instead of numerals representing how many guesses they took on a silly game.

Later in the week, I played the game again. I didn’t want to claim TODAY. So, I plunged to the pits and played DEATH instead. (Why would I want to claim Today? I hated that day.)

After several tries, I guessed the correct word. The word that day was TODAY.

Had I tried to stay afloat for that second, instead of choosing to sink, I would have won the game in one try. With my very own secret word. I could’ve bragged on Twitter.

(If you Wordle, this makes sense. If you don’t, just take my word for it.)

I’m not mad at me for getting off course by a universal sucker punch. Also, I appreciate being affronted by a genuine Sunday school lesson from time to time. I gain more grace from a gesture than a grand display.

Like when my three grown babies, spread out across the South, text me bedtime kisses, every single night.

One of those grown babies called me after work one afternoon. Oh, she was ready with a reason, but I knew she was checking on me. She knew I knew that her excuse was wrapping for concern for Mama. I drove to the grocery store and sat in the car while we finished our conversation. As we talked, I watched a man push his buggy to his truck and unload his groceries. He took the buggy to the cart corral and headed back to his vehicle. He stopped. Turned around. Picked up some trash from the parking lot, and put it in the garbage can.

The tears, perched right behind my eyeballs, paraded down my cheeks. I cried to my girl what I had seen.

That’s it. That’s all I had to cling to for that moment. That there are people who do the right thing when they don’t know that a sad stranger is stalking them from the driver’s seat at the Winn Dixie.

On life’s worst days, I rarely respond with the correct churchy words, but I seem to be able to find Easter when I need it. I hope you can, too.

Celeste King Conner is grateful for those who help tote the weight that is too heavy to bear. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com.