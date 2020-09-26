An empty desk

I arrived at the office that morning in a fog and immediately noted the absence of a sweet smell. She usually kept a subtle fragrance of some sort in the air because the ancient building always had an odd smell. She was usually the first one in, well into her day when I arrived. “Mornin’, mornin’,” she’d say, followed by a litany of stories that were waiting for me to read.

But on that morning, there was no cheery greeting, no list of early accomplishments. On her desk was an array of papers and a coffee cup from Wednesday afternoon. It was as if she’d simply stepped away for a moment. Our editor, who’d gotten a call from her husband around midnight, said he had checked the parking lot for her car with the hope that he’d dreamed the jarring phone call.

One of the first orders of the day was putting together a story about her death. Editors would pass it around and add information to it. I took the first pass at it, writing the first sentence. Then I wrote the second: “She was 45.”