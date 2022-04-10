An endless pile of oak leaves

Not long ago, for reasons completely unknown, I found myself watching a show about physics. Physics and I have a long and less than glorious history as I flunked the course at both the high school and college level.

Anyway, this gentleman was pontificating on the various laws and casually noted that a perpetual motion machine, while long sought after, was impossible because of friction, inertia and angular velocity and all of those things I didn’t learn about in high school and college. Pffft. He immediately lost all credibility with me.

You see, I live with a perpetual motion machine and its name is Mable, my lovely bride. I must admit that Mable and I do prove conclusively the truth of another law of physics: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. The more hyperactive and frenetic Mable is, the more slug-like and comatose I become. Most of the time, this is not a problem because after 50 years she has gradually realized that this is just the way it is.

There is one area where conflict remains and that is in the realm of household chores. I have developed a particular aversion to what I term repetitive, unattainable objectives. I include mowing the grass in this category. You mow and a couple of weeks later you mow again and then again. I can deal with this as our yard has about 20 square feet of grass and I can cut it in 5 minutes.

Leaf blowing is another story entirely. I love trees. We have a yard full of trees, some pines but mostly oaks. I guffaw at the reputation of oak trees. Poems have been written about the stately spreading limbs and welcome shade. I have noted in previous columns the perfidy of our oak trees. Unlike real oaks, the ones with big leaves that provide a gorgeous copper color in the fall, ours have small leaves that don’t change color. In addition, our trees shed leaves year round, particularly in the spring.

Ergo, I am tasked with blowing the detritus off of the patio and driveway. Thus it was upon a recent Saturday, “Blow leaves” appeared at the top of the chore list. I glanced at the patio and observed that the leaf coverage was modest, I’d say less than a foot. In fact, I would say the depth would not be much above ankle high. Nonetheless, I knew a leaf blowing expedition was in my future.

I cranked up the leaf blower and attacked. When leaves are that deep you don’t just scoot them off. Nay, much effort is required and considerable re-blowing. Before my day was done I had spent an hour and a half, plus 2 tanks of gas, to remove what I thought was forming a nice compost pile.

As I wiped the sweat from my fevered brow, I noticed to my horror that it was getting cloudy. Sure enough, within minutes it was raining hard. Within a few more minutes the patio was covered yet again in a thick layer of leaves.

Mable, bless her heart, said, “Norm, looks like you need to blow the leaves off the patio.” I have two observations. First, I now know how to end a drought. Second, what’s the point of blowing off the leaves when in mere moments you can’t tell they were just blown?

Obviously Mable and I have different perspectives on repetitive chores. When you live with a perpetual motion machine you just say, “Yes, Ma’am,” and crank up the leaf blower.

Onward.