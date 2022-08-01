An examination of our new legal tender

I have always been partial to our currency. I would be even more partial if I had some but the appearance of our bills is pretty nifty in my opinion.

It is sort of classic in its simplicity though if you examine a Federal Reserve Note ($1, $10 bill etc.) you will notice the engraving is quite intricate. You will see a number of symbolic figures, the picture of a past president and some spiffy lines and forms that supposedly inhibit counterfeiting.

I have been fortunate enough to visit a few foreign countries and have found their currencies to be lacking for one reason or another. When we were in Italy the Euro wasn’t the common exchange medium yet. We had heard stories of how expensive Europe was, but I nearly fainted when told a pizza would run me about 50,000 Liras. Fortunately our tour director revived me by pointing out that 50,000 Liras was converted to about $1.98.

Both England and Australia have bills that are sort of cheesy. They are adorned with the queen or some local hero but the quality of the paper is inferior and both nations have chosen various odd colorations for various denominations. You could always count on the good old American greenback to soldier on, staid, unchanging, you might even say boring but a constant in a world with few constants.

But, as America goes down the drain, it seems our currency will follow. Take a look at the new $100 bill. Before you say, “Aha, I knew that Norm was a wealthy brigand,” let me set you straight. It wasn’t mine. Some of my more affluent friends walk around with C-notes falling out of their pockets. I merely picked this one up to return it at a later date.

At any rate, old Ben Franklin has been tricked up to a fair-the-well. His portrait is fairly normal but right down the middle of the bill is a bizarre purple stripe. To the right of that is a copper colored…something? It looks like a milk jug with the Liberty Bell stamped on it.

Turn the bill over and your depression will deepen. On the right side is a brownish 100 with a little copyright sign above it. The copyright says, “Property of Milton Bradley.” All of us know that Milton Bradley produces the board game, Monopoly.

So here we have exactly what so many of us fiscal conservatives have feared for years. Our U.S. Monopoly money has in fact become Monopoly money. We are now on a level with the Lira and peso and baht, securely in the realm of clown bills replete with pastel colors.

At the rate we have overspent for the last few decades, this was bound to happen. From gold to silver to pastel notes, the decline has been steady. At least we don’t have to go abroad to look for goofy currency any more. There’s that.

Onward.