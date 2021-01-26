An outstanding class of freshman state senators

The 2021 Regular Legislative Session begins next week. Over the years I have observed some outstanding classes of freshman legislators. Some stand out more than others and occasionally you have a very stellar class. My observation is that this freshman class of state senators is a class to remember and watch.

There are two Democrats and 10 Republicans in the freshman class of state senators who were elected and sworn into office in November of 2018. The 10-member class of Republican state senators is a sterling group and includes Sam Givhan of Huntsville, Will Barfoot of Pike Road/Montgomery, Dan Roberts of Mountain Brook/Jefferson/Shelby, Andrew Jones of Cherokee/Etowah, Garlan Gudger of Cullman, Chris Elliott of Baldwin, David Sessions and Jack Williams, both of Mobile, and Randy Price of Opelika, along with veteran state Sen. Tom Butler, who has returned as a freshman after a decade hiatus from politics.

This group may stay together in the Alabama State Senate for years to come. They are wise enough to realize that being one of 35 members of the state senate is more powerful and has more effect over public policy than aspiring to Congress or a secondary statewide office — especially if you are one of the 10 Republican senators mentioned above. You are one of 25 who literally can control the mechanizations and budget of Alabama government. The only post more powerful is governor.