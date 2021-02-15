“Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.” Jeremiah 6:16a

Garby lived with my “Daddy Bill” on Lakewood Drive near the country club in Enterprise, Alabama. Her real name was Florence, but the first grandchild re-christened her, and that was that. By the time I came along, no one could convince me she had any other name.

Garby had designed and built her house on Lakewood in the style of the Italian villas she remembered when she was stationed in Trieste with her family in the early ‘50s.

With her children grown up with families of their own, Garby’s home stayed immaculate. But she never seemed to mind us grandkids exploring all the rooms and closets— except two. The formal dining and music rooms were strictly off limits. They boasted beautiful wall-to-wall white carpet and velvety couches.

These two sanctums were used by the family mainly during Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving. Adults sat in the dining room while we kids were exiled to the kitchen. And it was an important rite of passage for us to finally be invited to the dining room table to talk politics and football with the “big people.”